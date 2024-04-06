Hardik Pandya Offers Prayers At Somnath Temple

Photograph and Video: ANI/X

Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya offered prayers at the Somnath temple in Gujarat as he seeks to turn around his team's fortunes in IPL 2024.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have made a nightmarish start to IPL 2024, losing their first three matches.



Hardik has also been at the receiving end of fans' wrath after he replaced Rohit Sharma as MI captain.

He has also not made a decisive contribution, scoring 69 runs in three games, while taking just one wicket.



MI will want to get back to winning ways when they take on Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on Sunday.