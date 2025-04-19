Comeback kid Saurabh Chaudhary not worried about expectations

IMAGE: Suruchi Singh and Saurabh Chaudhary win the team gold in the 10m Air Pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in Lima, Peru, on Wednesday, April 16. Photograph: ISSF/X

Back in the international arena after a two-year hiatus, Indian pistol shooter Saurabh Chaudhary says he will take it one day at a time instead of losing his sleep over winning medals, setting goals, and fulfilling expectations.

It is not that he was bothered about them in the past.

The 22-year-old, who was a dominant force before slipping into oblivion after a dip in form, signalled his comeback to top-flight shooting with a bronze and a gold medal in the ISSF World Cups in Buenos Aires and Lima recently.

He paired up with the promising Suruchi Singh to win a bronze and a gold in 10m mixed team air pistol competition in South America, while also claiming the third position in the 10m individual air pistol event in Lima.

The usually reticent shooter, however, is far from getting excited having worked in obscurity in Meerut during the time he was away from the spotlight.

"I just kept working hard and also experimented, sometimes technically, with the pistol. I have not set any targets, goals for the future, and not worried about what others are expecting from me," Chaudhary told PTI from Lima after striking gold in partnership with Suruchi.

"I am just focussed on my training and looking to shoot well, keep improving. I was not able to understand what was wrong with me when I was not part of the team. But, gradually, things began to change and now Samaresh sir (Indian team coach) has been helping me during training sessions," he added.

Chaudhary was the toast of the Indian shooting team after he shattered the world record on way to a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games and a top finish at the Youth Olympics in the same year.

Consistent success in top international tournaments, including at ISSF World Cups and Worlds, meant he entered the Tokyo Olympics as the country's biggest medal prospect with many even expecting a gold from him.

However, what followed was a heartbreak as the Indian shooting contingent returned empty-handed from the Japanese capital, with Chaudhary being the only shooter from the country to make the final.

"The first time I felt that I was getting back into the groove was I think during the first (NRAI) trial (in December 2023) and then the second train (in January 2024). I started to feel confident then.

Known for his quiet demeanour, focused approach to the sport, and priority to training over social media and other distractions, Chaudhary is chuffed about the present state of Indian shooting and the coaching setup.

"We have some very good young shooters who have come up in recent times. There are a lot of coaches now and the setup is strong," he signed off.