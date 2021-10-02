IPL PICS: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Images from the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, in Sharjah, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan celebrates after dismissing Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma in the Indian Premier League match, in Sharjah, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Spinner Axar Patel and pacer Avesh Khan bagged three wickets each as Delhi Capitals restricted Mumbai Indians to a paltry 129 for 8 in the Indian Premier League match, in Sharjah, on Saturday.

Axar scalped the wickets of Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav and Saurabh Tiwary while Avesh removed the dangerous Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Put in to bat, Mumbai Indians had a bad start, as Avesh dismissed Rohit in the second over of the innings, having the opener caught by Kagiso Rabada for 7.

IMAGE: Axar Patel is congratulated by his Delhi Capitals teammates after dismissing Quinton de Kock. Photograph: BCCI

A good, short delivery from the pacer saw Rohit beaten for pace as he miscued the ball high to Rabada at third-man.

De Kock and Suryakumar then settled down to build the innings and take the score to 35 for 1 after the powerplay.

IMAGE: Axar Patel is ecstatic after dismissing Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

Axar, bowling his first over, then ejected de Kock in the seventh over. The South African batter went hard at a wide, fuller delivery but could only connect with the outside half of the bat and was caught at short third-man by Anrich Nortje for 19 off 18 balls.

After a couple of wicketless overs, Mumbai Indians were 66 for 2 at the half-way mark of the innings.

IMAGE: Kieron Pollard is bowled by Anrich Nortje. Photograph: BCCI

Axar struck again in the 11th over, removing Suryakumar.

Just when the youngster was looking good to take the attack to the opposition the spinner sent him back for 33. Suryakumar hit a full toss straight into the hands of Rabada at long-on and Mumbai were reduced to 68 for 3.

Wickets kept falling at regular intervals thereafter as Mumbai Indians lost Saurabh Tiwary and Kieron Pollard within the span of 10 deliveries.

IMAGE: Avesh Khan celebrates the wicket of Hardik Pandya. Photograph: BCCI

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya tried to steady the rocking ship in the death overs but Avesh bowled the former and Nathan Coulter-Nile in the penultimate over of the innings.

Avesh bowled a brilliant delivery to get rid of dangerman Hardik. The in-swinging yorker, clocked at 141kmph, beat the batter all ends up.

Coulter Nile then swung his bat, missed and was bowled for 1.

Ravichandran Ashwin then got his only wicket of the innings in the last over, dismissing Jayant Yadav, who was caught in the covers by Steven Smith, who leapt high to complete the catch.