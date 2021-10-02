Top Performer: Venky Iyer Impresses Again

Venkatesh Iyer makes batting look so simple.

Be it a big hit over mid-wicket or a push through covers, there is joy that Iyer sparks in his fans with his effortless shot making.

The runs came thick and fast from his blade and in no time he hammered Nathan Ellis and Fabian Allen all over the park.

He hit a fluent 67 while maintaining a good 72 run stand with Rahul Tripathi.

Iyer, who has been a revelation this phase of IPL 2021, played some fluent drives en route his half-century. The batsmen's positive approach and lack of control over the line by the Punjab pacers meant that KKR'S run rate kept soaring.

Iyer completed his fifty with a single off Allen and then lofted the West Indian bowler for a six to raise team's hundred in the 13th over.

With ball in hand, Iyer, who was used as the 5th bowler, took a wicket at the end, and showed commitment when he nearly pulled off a blinder at the edge of the boundary.

The Madhya Pradesh all-rounder is one for the long haul.