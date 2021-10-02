IPL: RCB, Punjab Kings in battle for play-offs

Royal Challengers Bangalore have 14 points from 11 matches, while Punjab Kings have 10 from 12.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings openers Mayank Agarwal and K L Rahul celebrate a boundary during their 70-run partnership against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League match, in Dubai, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings will have their minds on the points table when they clash in the Indian Premier League match, in Sharjah, on Sunday.

Eyeing a first IPL title, the Royal Challengers lie third in the pecking order with 14 points, after seven victories and four defeats. Another two points should ensure them a place in the place-offs.

But for that to happen they need to put it across Punjab Kings, who are also in contention after a morale-boosting win against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Punjab Kings kept their prospects of making the play-offs alive after a a five-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai on Friday. They are placed fifth with 10 points, after five wins and seven defeats. Victory in Sunday’s outing will certainly enhance their chances.

Up against an ambitious RCB outfit, they will have their task cut out at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Even though he did not go on to make a big score, Virat Kohli looked good during his stay in the middle in RCB’s victory over Rajasthan Royals. So did the skipper's young opening partner, Devdutt Padikkal.

Both played some cracking shots before in-form star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell completed the job with a second straight half-century.

If the situation demands, like in their last outing, Maxwell can again afford to look at Srikar Bharat to build a solid partnership in the middle overs.

Batting down the order this season, AB de Villiers provides RCB the kind of cushion other teams lack, and Punjab Kings are well aware of this fact.

The bowling will be manned by the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed and Yuzvendra Chahal, who has overcome his past struggles with some very impressive spells this season, adding to RCB's strengths.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, will again rely on their trusted opening duo of skipper K L Rahul and Mayank Agarwal to provide them a flying start.

They were among the runs against KKR, and will look to do an encore against RCB.

The biggest plus for Punjab Kings heading into the RCB game is their death bowling that won them Friday’s match.

Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh's incisive overs at the death went a long way in setting up Punjab's victory against KKR, and the team will hope for another good performance from the two bowlers.

Teams (from):

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Navdeep Saini, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Rajat Patidar, Dushmantha Chameera, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Wanindu Hasaranga, George Garton, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Kyle Jamieson, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Akash Deep, AB de Villiers.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid, Murugan Ashwin, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Aiden Markram, Mandeep Singh, Darsan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi BIshnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Jalaj Saxena.

Match starts: 1530 IST.