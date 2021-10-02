'Arshdeep, Shami's last two overs were the difference'

'This is the most-balanced team. Harpreet Brar is unlucky to be missing out. We go to Sharjah next against RCB. It was a strong team we put together against KKR.'

IMAGE: Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh celebrates after dismissing Kolkata Knight Riders opener Shubman Gill in the Indian Premier League match, in Dubai, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings bowling coach Damien Wright was all praise for skipper K L Rahul, saying his ‘super’ innings earned them a five-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League match, in Dubai, on Friday.

Openers Rahul and Mayank Agarwal scored 67 and 40 respectively as Punjab Kings won with three balls to spare.

Shahrukh Khan also made a vital contribution in the victory, scoring 22 runs off just nine balls under pressure to take the side get over the line.

"I thought Rahul's innings was superb. KL Rahul played an anchor role for us. We would have loved to see him be there at the end, but I thought his innings against KKR was super.

“He was so composed; he is just able to continue to play on and not feel pressure and this is why he is such a class player," said Wright, during the virtual post-match press conference.

"This is the most-balanced team. Harpreet Brar is unlucky to be missing out. We go to Sharjah next against RCB. It was a strong team we put together against KKR.

"I am really happy for Shahrukh; he showed what power he has got and we certainly needed that towards the end of the innings," he added.

Earlier, Venkatesh Iyer played a devastating knock of 67, off just 49 balls, as KKR posted 165 for 7. That total could have bigger but Mohammed Shami (1 for 23) and Arshdeep Singh (3 for 32) did extremely well in the last two overs to check the mounting scoreline.

"It is purely down to how they train and apply themselves. It has been an area of our game in which we have been strong at.

"Arshdeep and Shami's last two overs were the difference in the game; so you know, really pleased with them both. They both work really hard and it is paying off. There is huge talent in our squad, in particular in the Indian bowlers, and to have a leader like Shami, he bowled beautifully against KKR," said Wright.

"Ravi Bishnoi is a superstar; he is going to be very special for the years to come. He will be certainly playing all the games for us. He has been able to give us that variation, he takes wickets. He has been a huge inclusion into our squad," he added.

Punjab Kings next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.