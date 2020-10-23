PICS: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

October 23, 2020 22:00 IST

Images from Friday's IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, in Sharjah.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult celebrates after taking the wicket of Chennai Super Kings batsman Faf du Plessis during Friday's Indian Premier League match in Sharjah. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Trent Boult and Jasprit Burmah produced a devastating pace-bowling spell in tandem to restrict Chennai Super Kings to 114 for 9 in the Indian Premier League match, in Sharjah, on Friday.

Put in to bat, Chennai Super Kings were five wickets down inside the powerplay overs, with Boult and Bumrah taking three and two wickets respectively. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side could never recover from those jolts.

It the Super Kings could get past the 100-runs mark it was only because of Sam Curran's enterprising half-century.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The young Englishman mixed caution with aggression and some creativity to top-score with 52 (47 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes) in an otherwise pathetic display by the other batsmen.

Boult eventually claimed four wickets for 18 runs, 13 of those coming in the final over.

Bumrah (2-25) and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar (2-22) bagged two wickets each while Nathan Coulter-Nile finished with 1 for 25.

IMAGE: Sam Curran mixed caution with aggression to score a half-century. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Incidentally, Curran's 43-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Imran Tahir (13 not out) was the highest partnership of the Chennai Super Kings innings which showed the rest of the batsmen in poor light.

The Super Kings had a horror start and were reduced to 3 for 3 after two overs before losing two more wickets before the powerplay ended.

It all started with Ruturaj Gaikwad, back into the side, being trapped LBW in the opening over, bowled by Boult, for a duck.

Ambati Rayudu fell to a short ball from Bumrah, gloving an easy catch to de Kock.

N Jagadeesan followed him to the pavilion off the next delivery, poking at one and was caught by Suryakumar Yadav.

IMAGE: Rahul Chahar celebrates the wicket of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Faf du Plessis, the only Chennai batsman to shine this season so far, edged one behind to give de Kock his second catch of the night.

Skipper Dhoni's (16) poor run continued as he fell to leggie Rahul Chahar while going for a big one off a tossed-up delivery after having smacked a six off the previous ball.

Ravindra Jadeja (7) hit a boundary before pulling one straight to Krunal Pandya at mid-wicket to give Boult his third wicket and leave Chennai Super Kings in tatters at 21 for 5.

It was left to Sam Curran to get some runs on the board and he did it with aplomb.