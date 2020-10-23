Legendary Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, undergoes surgery

Last updated on: October 23, 2020 14:38 IST

IMAGE: Kapil Dev had to be hospitalised after he suffered a heart attack. Photograph: Kapil Dev/Instagram

Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack following which he was hospitalised in New Delhi on Friday. The 61-year-old legendary cricketer underwent angioplasty and he is said to be in a stable condition now.

However, there is no update about his health from his family as yet.

Former India captain and one of the finest all-rounders that the cricket world has produced, led India to their first World Cup triumph in 1983.

The former Indian skipper was also dealing with diabetes-related health issues. However, the news of Kapil Dev's heart attack has left the entire social media shocked as fans took to different platforms to wish the legend a speedy recovery.