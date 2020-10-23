News
When AB, Dev, Siraj, Virat went to school...

When AB, Dev, Siraj, Virat went to school...

By Rediff Cricket
October 23, 2020 12:51 IST
Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram
 

Virat Kohli's 'school days' post on sm triggered hilarious reactions.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain shared a picture featuring RCB team-mates A B de Villiers, Mohammed Siraj and Devdutt Padikkal during practice and wrote how it reminded him of his school days.

'This pic takes me back to school days. 4 guys from the same class, and AB is the kid who's finished homework and is prepared and the other 3 know they are in trouble. Face with tears of joy,' Chikoo posted.

Virat Kohli

Ever the cheeky guy, Yuzvendra Chahal quipped, 'Aur maine class bunk kar li coz aaj homework check hona tha (I bunked class, knowing our homework will be checked).'

Sunrisers Hyderabad Star Rashid Khan meanwhile shot off a dig at Mohammed Siraj and wrote how it looks like the right-arm pacer doesn't even know if the teacher gave any homework.

'And Siraj even don't know that teacher has given us homework,' Rashid wrote.

Padikkal -- the earnest 20 year old -- was quick to inform everyone that he did his homework on time ;)))

Rediff Cricket
