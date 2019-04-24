IPL PHOTOS: Bangalore vs Punjab

April 24, 2019 22:43 IST

Images from Wednesday’s IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab, in Bengaluru.

IMAGE: AB De Villiers scored a brilliant unbeaten 82 off 44 balls. Photograph: BCCI

AB de Villiers’s scintillating half century and his 121-run partnership with Marcus Stoinis propelled Royal Challengers Bangalore to 202 for 4 against Kings XI Punjab in a must-win Indian Premier League match, in Bengaluru, on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat, De Villiers scored a brilliant unbeaten 82 off 44 balls, laced with three fours and seven sixes, while Stoinis hammered 46 off 34 balls, inclusive of two fours and three sixes.

In the last two overs, both Stonis and De Villiers hammered 45 runs off Mohammad Shami and Hardus Viljoen.

IMAGE: Marcus Stoinis scored 46 off 34 balls, inclusive of two fours and three sixes. Photograph: BCCI

After reaching his 50 off 35 balls, De Villiers, smashed Shami for three sixes, plundering 18 runs in the penultimate over.

In the last over, both Stoinis and De Villiers took 27 runs off Viljoen, which helped the hosts race past the 200-run mark.

Opener Parthiv Patel (43 off 24 balls) and Virat Kohli gave RCB a rollicking start, getting 35 runs on board off 18 balls, but captain Kohli was dismissed by Shami, caught by Mandeep Singh at extra cover.

Parthiv then got into the act, hitting Shami for three boundaries and a six in sixth over. The India speedster conceded 18 runs in his third over.

IMAGE: Opener Parthiv Patel gave Royal Challengers Bangalore a solid start. Photograph: BCCI

The left-hander also was severe on Ankit Rajpoot, hitting him for four boundaries and a six. The wicketkeeper-batsman did not last long though as he was caught by Ravinchandran Ashwin off Murugan Ashwin’s bowling, after he had smashed seven fours and two sixes.

Looking good at 71 for 2 off 38 balls, RCB lost two quick wickets -- of Moeen Ali (4) and Akashdeep Nath (3) -- leaving them at the crossroads at 81 for 4.

De Villiers brought up the 50-run partnership for fifth wicket with Stionis, who gave him support at the other end, with a mighty six over deep mid-wicket off Murugan.

It was a forgettable day for Shami and Villjoen; they conceded 53 and 51 runs respectively.