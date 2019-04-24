Tendulkar turns 46: Fans trend #HappyBirthdaySachin

April 24, 2019 13:31 IST

Sachin Tendulkar turns 46 on Wednesday and there is an outpour of emotions on social media.

The master blaster has carried the burden of a billion hopes for 24 years and has given fans infinite moments of joy and pride.

The legend inspired an entire generation and here’s wishing the ‘God of cricket’ a very happy birthday.

Here's what other sportstars tweeted:

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar cuts his birthday cake during IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Virender Sehwag: With the Master, the Rise is Faster! 46, as much as it represents the years you have blessed this planet, for me 4 6 is more about how the scorecard read at beginning of the over when you batted. May you continue to manifest your strength in innumerable ways

Mumbai Indians: We have had champions, we have had legends, but we have never had another Sachin Tendulkar and we never will.

BCCI: Here's wishing the Master Blaster a very happy birthday. On this special day, we take a look at his iconic ODI double ton against South Africa

Harbhajan Singh: Happy birthday paji.. A man I know who is a better human being than a cricketer.. PAJI WE LOVE YOU @sachin_rt

Ajinkya Rahane: Your attitude is what takes you forward in life’. I shall never forget the valuable advices that you shared with me. Wish you a very happy birthday, @sachin_rt Sir.

Robin Uthappa: Raise your hands if he has inspired you to play, watch or feel the game of cricket. Happy birthday, master blaster.

Pragyan Ojha: Many happy returns of the day @sachin_rt paaji! Always has the time for sharing his valuable knowledge.

VVS Laxman: Happy Birthday to a very special cricketer and human being who gave many memorable moments to us and cricket lovers around the world. He was and continues to be a hero and an inspiration @sachin_rt.

Cheteshwar Pujara: Happy Birthday @sachin_rt paaji! Hope you have a healthy and rocking year ahead!