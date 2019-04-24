Watch! This Virushka cute video is going viral

April 24, 2019 12:22 IST

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli with Bollywood star Anushka Sharma. Photograph: PTI

Team India captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife, Anushka Sharma, are giving us major couple goals.

As the Bollywood star accompanies her husband for his tournaments whenever possible. Their pictures and videos make fans gush over the power couple.

Now, a cute video of Anushka playing laser tag along with Virat has gone viral on the internet.

The couple enjoyed a day out with his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates at a gaming parlour after they won a match against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

In the video, the Zero actor can be seen shooting her hubby with a toy gun.

The video has been shared by South African cricketer Dale Steyn on his Instagram stories.