4 Indian WC players not in IPL's top 50!

April 24, 2019 12:52 IST

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji identify the Most Valuable Players in the IPL so far.

IMAGE: KKR Captain Dinesh Karthik, one of this IPL season's disappointments. Photograph: BCCI

We've completed 40 out of the 60 (56+4) matches in IPL 12.

Andre Russell (KKR) continues to be the most valuable player of this year's IPL with a MVPI of 637.

The Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) tries to encapsulate the cricketers's performances in terms of a 'run equivalent'.

David Warner (574) and Jonny Bairstow (567) could have challenged Russell, but they are about to leave this year's IPL.

A possible dark horse could be Rishabh Pant with a soaring MVPI of 468.

But Pant has been there before; he was the most valuable player of last year's IPL.

The only place he hasn't been to is India's World Cup team.

At least in the IPL, Pant is well ahead of Dinesh Karthik; Karthik is #62 in the MVPI table with a MVPI of just 127.

 

IMAGE: David Warner of the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photograph: BCCI

There are others too who are having a rough IPL; these include the 2017 hero Ben Stokes (this year placed #56, with a MVPI of 139), and the century-maker in the 2018 final Shane Watson (#59, 135).

Four of the 15 Indian players selected for the World Cup aren't in the top 50.

Besides Dinesh Karthik, the others outside the top 50 are Bhuvneshwar Kumar ( #69, 115), Kedar Jadhav (#69, 110) and Kuldeep Yadav (#84, 67).

But arguably the biggest surprise is the shocking decline of New Zealand cricketers in this year's IPL.

There isn't a single NZ player in the top 50, even though at least 9 players are actively involved in this year's IPL!

Readers will notice an extra column this time: This is the paisa vasool index (PVI; or Player Value Index), which indicates how many US dollars a player is paid for every 'run equivalent' scored.

Image: Jonny Bairstow of the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photograph: Courtesy BCCI

At just $356 per 'run', Jonny Bairstow is a great buy. Bairstow has moderately out-performed Rishabh Pant; but Pant -- being a top Indian player and therefore in short supply -- gets paid about ten times more ($3,598) for the same 'run' scored.

Other players offering fabulous value are Kagiso Rabada ($122 per 'run'), Imran Tahir ($293) and Moeen Ali ($454).

We would like to state that these calculations are based on the player prices available in the public domain and could sometimes be wrong.

Best performing players so far at IPL 12 (after Match 40 ending April 22, 2019)

RankPlayer's NameTeamFromRunTop Score4s6sStrike RateWicketsEconomy RateMaidensMVPIPVI($)
1 Andre Russell KKR WI 392 65 23 41 217.8 7 9.3 10 637 1362
2 David Warner SRH AUS 517 100 47 17 148.6 0 - 9 574 2000
3 Jonny Bairstow SRH ENG 445 114 48 18 158.4 0 - 9 567 356
4 Chris Gayle KXI WI 421 99 36 31 159.5 0 - 9 490 417
5 Rishabh Pant DC IND 336 78 29 16 159.2 0 - 11 468 3598
6 Kagiso Rabada DC SA 14 9 0 1 93.3 23 7.8 11 460 122
7 Shikhar Dhawan DC IND 401 97 50 8 137.3 0 - 11 441 1324
8 Hardik Pandya MI IND 241 37 18 17 189.8 8 9.5 10 440 2551
9 Quinton de Kock MI SA 378 81 35 15 137.5 0 - 10 437 654
10 KL Rahul KXI IND 399 100 31 14 127.9 0 - 10 418 2685
11 Virat Kohli RCB IND 387 100 39 8 133.9 0 - 10 405 4283
12 AB de Villiers RCB SA 332 75 26 18 152.3 0 - 9 385 2915
13 Moeen Ali RCB ENG 216 66 15 17 168.8 5 6.7 10 382 454
14 Jos Buttler RR ENG 311 89 38 14 151.7 0 - 8 381 1178
15 Nitish Rana KKR IND 297 85 24 18 151.5 2 8.5 10 370 938
16 MS Dhoni CSK IND 314 84 17 17 137.1 0 - 9 367 4171
17 Imran Tahir CSK SA 0 0 0 0 - 16 5.9 10 348 293
18 Ajinkya Rahane RR IND 318 105 36 7 140.7 0 - 10 343 1190
19 Shreyas Iyer DC IND 331 67 33 8 117.8 0 - 11 327 2403
20 Parthiv Patel RCB IND 283 67 33 7 131 0 - 10 326 532
21 R Ashwin KXI IND 36 17 3 2 163.6 11 7.5 10 297 2611
22 Jofra Archer RR ENG 40 24 2 2 142.9 11 6.7 10 296 2482
23 Shreyas Gopal RR IND 33 19 4 1 173.7 12 7 10 284 72
24 Ravindra Jadeja CSK IND 76 31 5 2 104.1 9 6.4 10 283 2524
25 Kieron Pollard MI WI 195 83 7 18 175.7 0 - 10 278 1982
26 Sanju Samson RR IND 239 102 22 7 147.5 0 - 8 270 3023
27 Mayank Agarwal KXI IND 227 58 16 11 139.3 0 - 9 269 379
28 Prithvi Shaw DC IND 262 99 32 7 133 0 - 11 269 501
30 Sunil Narine KKR WI 132 47 16 8 169.2 6 7.6 8 267 4777
29 Rashid Khan SRH AFG 15 15 1 1 150 9 5.6 9 267 3096
31 Jasprit Bumrah MI IND 0 0 0 0 0 11 6.4 10 260 2747
32 Deepak Chahar CSK IND 7 7 1 0 100 13 6.9 10 259 315
33 Steven Smith RR AUS 295 73 27 4 116.6 0 - 9 257 4963
34 Chris Lynn KKR AUS 264 82 26 13 127.5 0 - 9 252 3887
35 SuryakumarYadav MI IND 243 59 24 5 124.6 0 - 10 250 1306
36 Rohit Sharma MI IND 228 48 28 6 129.5 0 - 9 249 6147
37 Yuzvendra Chahal RCB IND 6 4 0 0 37.5 14 7.5 10 241 2540
38 Axar Patel DC IND 81 26 6 3 135 7 7.2 9 238 2358
39 Krunal Pandya MI IND 142 42 18 2 120.3 6 8.2 10 230 3904
40 Robin Uthappa KKR IND 220 67 25 6 119.6 0 - 9 215 3038
41 David Miller KXI SA 178 59 16 7 139.1 0 - 8 213 1437
42 Suresh Raina CSK IND 207 58 25 5 116.9 0 6 10 204 5502
43 Mohammad Nabi SRH AFG 40 17 2 2 133.3 7 5.5 4 200 459
44 Mohd Shami KXI IND 0 0 0 0 0 13 8.7 10 199 2461
45 Rahul Chahar MI IND 11 10 2 0 137.5 9 6.6 7 195 994
46 Chris Morris DC SA 32 17 1 2 88.9 12 8.9 8 193 6397
47 Vijay Shankar SRH IND 139 40 7 6 123 1 7.7 9 189 1555
48 Faf du Plessis CSK SA 178 54 13 7 114.8 0 - 6 189 864
49 Harbhajan Singh CSK IND 0 0 0 0 - 7 5.1 4 182 1121
50 Dwayne Bravo CSK WI 44 27 4 2 137.5 9 9.2 5 175 3732

PURNENDU MAJI, SRINIVAS BHOGLE
 

