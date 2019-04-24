4 Indian WC players not in IPL's top 50!

April 24, 2019 12:52 IST

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji identify the Most Valuable Players in the IPL so far.

IMAGE: KKR Captain Dinesh Karthik, one of this IPL season's disappointments. Photograph: BCCI

We've completed 40 out of the 60 (56+4) matches in IPL 12.

Andre Russell (KKR) continues to be the most valuable player of this year's IPL with a MVPI of 637.

The Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) tries to encapsulate the cricketers's performances in terms of a 'run equivalent'.

David Warner (574) and Jonny Bairstow (567) could have challenged Russell, but they are about to leave this year's IPL.

A possible dark horse could be Rishabh Pant with a soaring MVPI of 468.

But Pant has been there before; he was the most valuable player of last year's IPL.

The only place he hasn't been to is India's World Cup team.

At least in the IPL, Pant is well ahead of Dinesh Karthik; Karthik is #62 in the MVPI table with a MVPI of just 127.

IMAGE: David Warner of the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photograph: BCCI

There are others too who are having a rough IPL; these include the 2017 hero Ben Stokes (this year placed #56, with a MVPI of 139), and the century-maker in the 2018 final Shane Watson (#59, 135).

Four of the 15 Indian players selected for the World Cup aren't in the top 50.

Besides Dinesh Karthik, the others outside the top 50 are Bhuvneshwar Kumar ( #69, 115), Kedar Jadhav (#69, 110) and Kuldeep Yadav (#84, 67).

But arguably the biggest surprise is the shocking decline of New Zealand cricketers in this year's IPL.

There isn't a single NZ player in the top 50, even though at least 9 players are actively involved in this year's IPL!

Readers will notice an extra column this time: This is the paisa vasool index (PVI; or Player Value Index), which indicates how many US dollars a player is paid for every 'run equivalent' scored.

Image: Jonny Bairstow of the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photograph: Courtesy BCCI

At just $356 per 'run', Jonny Bairstow is a great buy. Bairstow has moderately out-performed Rishabh Pant; but Pant -- being a top Indian player and therefore in short supply -- gets paid about ten times more ($3,598) for the same 'run' scored.

Other players offering fabulous value are Kagiso Rabada ($122 per 'run'), Imran Tahir ($293) and Moeen Ali ($454).

We would like to state that these calculations are based on the player prices available in the public domain and could sometimes be wrong.

Best performing players so far at IPL 12 (after Match 40 ending April 22, 2019)