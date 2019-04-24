Will Dhoni ever reveal CSK's success mantra?

April 24, 2019 11:52 IST

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings have lost only three off their 11 matches in the 2019 IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings' success mantra is a 'trade secret' revealing which could leave Mahendra Singh Dhoni unsold at the Indian Premier League auctions, jocularly says the talisman.

"(On CSK's mantra of success) If I tell everyone what it is, then they won't buy me at the auctions. It's a trade secret," Dhoni said cheekily after CSK's six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad and their 97th overall.

Dhoni has led his team to glory three times in the Indian Premier League (2018, 2011 and 2010) and under him Chennai Super Kings have qualified to the playoff in every season of the league, barring in 2016 and 2017, when they were not part of the IPL.

"The crowd support and franchise's support are key of course. Huge credit has to also go to the support staff who play a huge role in keeping the team atmosphere good for the team and other individuals."

"Other than this, I can't reveal anything till I retire. It's alright, not showing signs of getting worse. With the World Cup coming, I need to be careful as that comes first," the 37-year-old said.

CSK, sitting pretty at the top with 16 points from 11 games, will next lock horns with Mumbai Indians on Friday.

Dhoni has led CSK in 155 matches and won 97 while losing 57.