Not even my country invested that much on: Emotional Russell

IMAGE: Playing in is 100th match for KKR, Andre Russell paid tribute to the side. Photograph: BCCI

Andre Russell has been an important player for the Kolkata Knight Riders. On Saturday, the explosive batter reached a landmark as he played his 100th match for the two-time champions.

Russell, who is one of the most lethal batters of the league, is currently undergoing a lean patch, but ringing in the big occasion, the birthday boy said the Knights have always been with him through thick and thin. Russell joined the Knight Riders in 2014 and since then there’s been no looking back.

Speaking during a chat on Star Sports, the Windies all-rounder paid tribute to his side, stating ‘even my country didn’t invest that much on me’. Russell has been troubled with his knee over the past few years, but he still continues to be an integral part of the KKR line-up.

Speaking during the chat, Russell said, “Where I was, a few years ago, KKR actually make things happen for me where they send me to get proper treatments on my knees. That’s something special to me to be honest.

IMAGE: Andre Russell joined KKR in 2014. Video: Kind Courtesy LSG/Twitter

“No other franchise or even my country never really invested that much on me. I’m happy here. I don’t see any other franchise I would love to be a part of in this tournament because I’ve been here for about 9 years now. Been here for so many years, I meet these guys, get closer to them every year.

“When cricket isn’t there, I’m still in communication with Mr Venky. I look up to him, I really respect him.”

Playing in his 100th match, Russell treated the fans at Eden Gardens to some massive sixes as he played a 34-ball 19 run cameo against the Gujarat Titans.