News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhawan admits costly mistake against LSG

Dhawan admits costly mistake against LSG

April 29, 2023 02:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shikhar Dhawan

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan vows to bounce back after PBKS' heavy defeat by LSG. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan said that his team paid the price for giving too many runs to Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 match at Mohali on Friday.

PBKS suffered a 56-run defeat against LSG while chasing the second-highest team total in the history of IPL.

 

The decision to play one extra fast bowler didn't work for PBKS, unlike LSG, who played an extra spinner, according to Dhawan.

"We gave too many runs away and we paid the price for it. I feel that the strategy to play with one extra fast bowler backfired whereas KL used an extra spinner," Dhawan said after the match.

"I tried to change something and it didn't work but that's all right. It's a good learning for me and we'll come back better stronger."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
COMMENT
Print this article
How RCB's Gearing Up For Stressful Games
How RCB's Gearing Up For Stressful Games
'Mein teri shaadi mein aunga naachne'
'Mein teri shaadi mein aunga naachne'
Kohli Is Now A Computer Engg Question
Kohli Is Now A Computer Engg Question
LSG's captain shares how they bounced back
LSG's captain shares how they bounced back
I have full faith in judiciary: WFI chief Brij Bhushan
I have full faith in judiciary: WFI chief Brij Bhushan
Manipur: Several feared dead in fresh clashes
Manipur: Several feared dead in fresh clashes
No refinery at Barsu without locals' consent: Maha CM
No refinery at Barsu without locals' consent: Maha CM

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

PIX: Mayers, Stoinis sizzle as dominant LSG rout PBKS

PIX: Mayers, Stoinis sizzle as dominant LSG rout PBKS

LSG's captain shares how they bounced back

LSG's captain shares how they bounced back

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances