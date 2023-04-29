Dhawan admits costly mistake against LSG

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan vows to bounce back after PBKS' heavy defeat by LSG. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan said that his team paid the price for giving too many runs to Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 match at Mohali on Friday.

PBKS suffered a 56-run defeat against LSG while chasing the second-highest team total in the history of IPL.

The decision to play one extra fast bowler didn't work for PBKS, unlike LSG, who played an extra spinner, according to Dhawan.

"We gave too many runs away and we paid the price for it. I feel that the strategy to play with one extra fast bowler backfired whereas KL used an extra spinner," Dhawan said after the match.

"I tried to change something and it didn't work but that's all right. It's a good learning for me and we'll come back better stronger."