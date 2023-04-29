News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Can KKR repeat the magic of IPL 2021?

Can KKR repeat the magic of IPL 2021?

Source: PTI
Last updated on: April 29, 2023 09:39 IST
'In terms of batting unit, the message that has gone across is play fearless cricket. It's about taking the game on.'

IMAGE: KKR were in a similar position in 2021. They lost four in a row in the first phase before bouncing back in the second leg in the UAE to make the final. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders will continue to play fearless cricket despite a topsy-turvy Indian Premier League season that has seen them slip to seventh in the standings, says assistant coach James Foster.

After four defeats in a row, KKR returned to winning ways with a 21-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore. They still need to win at least five of their remaining six matches to keep their hopes of making it to the play-offs alive.

 

"In terms of batting unit, the message that has gone across is play fearless cricket. It's about taking the game on. It's something that we have discussed," said Foster, on the eve of Saturday's match against Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

"At times it does not always go according to plan, but it actually takes the pressure off. There isn't any pressure on the guys."

Foster was quick to point out that they went on to reach the final from a similar position in 2021, when they lost four in a row in the first phase before bouncing back in the second leg in the UAE.

"We really enjoy the challenge; it's an exciting opportunity. We have been in this situation before and we managed to make the final," he said.

"Quite a lot of players are still with the side. We are going to come here with a lot of confidence in this game."

Asked about the areas that need improvement, he said: "Nothing specific; we need to tighten up a little bit.

"At times we are bowling really tightly, at times we are getting big scores together.     

"It's about putting all together, just bit more consistently. There are a few standout performances."

He backed the Caribbean duo of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell to overcome their lean phase.

Narine has gone wicketless in five matches, while Russell is still due for a big knock.

"Absolutely, not at all," he replied, when asked if they are concerned about the duo's form.

"Russell and Narine are absolute superstars. Narine has been the star for the team for a long period of time. He's doing the hard yards. Sometimes you get rewards in terms of wickets, but you are also building pressure at times. So no problem from our side."

