Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ton-up Russell rings the iconic bell to mark special occasion

Ton-up Russell rings the iconic bell to mark special occasion

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 29, 2023 17:51 IST
IMAGE: Andre Russell rang the iconic bell at the Eden Gardens at the start of KKR’s match against GT. Photograph: BCCI

Celebrating his birthday, along with a momentous occasion, one of Kolkata Knight Riders' and the Indian Premier League’s most explosive batsman to date, marked the special occasion by ringing the bell at the Eden Gardens.

Kolkata Knight Riders are playing host to Gujarat Titans in match no. 39 of the ongoing IPL season. As the ceremony goes, ahead of the start of play, the iconic bell is rung at the Eden Gardens and on Saturday, Windies all-rounder Andre Russell did the honours.

Russell, who rang in his 35th birthday, is playing his 100th match for the Kolkata Knight Riders. It was indeed a special occasion for the Jamaican, who has on several occasions taken to Knights to massive wins. Russell joined the franchise in 2014.

IMAGE: Birthday boy Andre Russell is playing his 100th match for KKR. Video: Kind Courtesy LSG/Twitter

Though the hard-hitting West Indies player has been struggling with his knee and has been undergoing a lean patch, he continues to be an important part of the Knights’ line-up.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
