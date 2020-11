November 03, 2020 12:39 IST

Game 56 of IPL 2020 will see the SunRisers Hyderabad take on the Mumbai Indians at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians batsmen Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav celebrate victory over Delhi Capitals in Dubai, October 31, 2020. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

This is the final league game in IPL 2020 before the playoffs begin.

Mumbai Indians have already made to the playoffs. SunRisers Hyderabad must win this match to hopefully make it to the playoffs, net run rate willing.

Mumbai began IPL 2020 on September 19 with a loss. Will they end it with a win? Time to vote, guys!