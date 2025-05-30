HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
How composure helped RCB make IPL final

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
May 30, 2025 13:45 IST

'We were talking about almost playing it like a 50-over game.'

Phil Salt stitched a 30-run opening partnership with Virat Kohli before accelerating the innings on his own

IMAGE: Phil Salt stitched a 30-run opening partnership with Virat Kohli before accelerating the innings on his own. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt expressed his delight after helping his side secure a spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final.

Speaking on JioHotstar following the team's dominant eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur, Salt reflected on the journey and the emotion of the moment.

 

"It's a great feeling," Salt said.

"When you put so much in through the group stages -- everything you pour into the pot over a couple of months -- and then with the restart as well, to get the reward of going to a final is a great feeling," he added.

Salt played a crucial role in RCB's chase of 102, hammering a quickfire 56 off just 27 deliveries, laced with six boundaries and three towering sixes.

His blistering knock took the game away from Punjab Kings (PBKS), setting the tone for a comfortable chase. Alongside Virat Kohli, who made a composed 12 off 12 balls, Salt stitched a 30-run opening partnership before accelerating the innings on his own.

"I knew that it was very much a case of: bat well, we win the game," Salt noted.

"Myself and Virat were talking about almost playing it like a 50-over game -- a 50-over tempo -- and we'd get enough bad balls to score off," he added.

Last year, he was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad that went on to win the title, although he had to depart for national duty before the playoffs and couldn't feature in Qualifier 1 and the Final. Despite his absence then, he had an impressive season with KKR and seems to have carried that momentum into this year's campaign with RCB.

With 387 runs in 12 matches so far, Salt has been one of RCB's most consistent performers this season. Now, with a final appearance firmly in sight and this time, a chance to actually play in it, the Englishman will be eager to finish what he started and help RCB lift their maiden IPL title.

