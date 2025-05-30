PIX: RCB, Kohli Fans Descend At Mullanpur

The scene was set in Mullanpur. The winning team was assured a place in the final. With Punjab Kings facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home, home support was expected.

But when 'King' Virat Kohli is in the middle, expect his worshippers in the house.

And there was no dearth of Kohli and RCB fans at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, as Kohli, Bengaluru's leading scorer this season with 614 runs in 14 matches, inched closer to a maiden Indian Premier League title after RCB thrashed Punjab Kings by eight wickets in a lopsided qualifier to reach the final of the 10-team tournament on Thursday.