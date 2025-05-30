HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PIX: RCB, Kohli Fans Descend At Mullanpur

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read
May 30, 2025 13:10 IST

The scene was set in Mullanpur. The winning team was assured a place in the final. With Punjab Kings facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home, home support was expected.

But when 'King' Virat Kohli is in the middle, expect his worshippers in the house.

And there was no dearth of Kohli and RCB fans at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, as Kohli, Bengaluru's leading scorer this season with 614 runs in 14 matches, inched closer to a maiden Indian Premier League title after RCB thrashed Punjab Kings by eight wickets in a lopsided qualifier to reach the final of the 10-team tournament on Thursday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans during the Qualifier 1 between RCB and Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Thursday

IMAGE: Virat Kohli fans during the Qualifier 1 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Thursday. Photographs: BCCI

RCB fans during Qualifier 1 at Mullanpur

RCB fans during Qualifier 1 at Mullanpur  

RCB fans during Qualifier 1 at Mullanpur

RCB fans during Qualifier 1 at Mullanpur

RCB fans during Qualifier 1 at Mullanpur

 

REDIFF CRICKET
Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

