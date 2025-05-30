HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Former RCB legend backs Kohli to fire in IPL final

Former RCB legend backs Kohli to fire in IPL final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
May 30, 2025 12:33 IST

'The ultimate team man, and he looks very, very focused. Obviously, the job's not done yet, but I'm very excited to watch him play.'

Virat Kohli has been a dominant force for RCB this season with 614 runs in 14 matches

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has been a dominant force for RCB this season with 614 runs in 14 matches. Photograph: BCCI

South African batting great AB de Villiers has backed "ultimate team man" Virat Kohli to play a big hand in the IPL final and lead a multi-dimensional Royal Challengers Bengaluru outfit to its maiden title in the world's biggest T20 league.

Chasing a paltry 102, RCB crushed Punjab Kings by eight wickets in the first qualifier here on Thursday to storm into the IPL 2025 final.

 

One of their biggest performers this season, Kohli (12) missed out with the bat in the one-sided game, but his former RCB teammate de Villiers is confident the Indian superstar would fire in the title clash in Ahmedabad on June 3.

"The first time I saw him on the screen for PBKS vs RCB game, was when he got out of the bus, and I just saw a lot of focus in that guy. That's the typical kind of body language we're so used to seeing.

"And what I love most about this is he didn't score runs today, but we still saw him right till the end, celebrating with the batters," De Villiers told JioHotstar.

"The ultimate team man, and he looks very, very focused. Obviously, the job's not done yet, but I'm very excited to watch him play. I have no doubt in my mind he's going to play a big hand in the final," the South African added.

RCB, who was one of the participating teams when the IPL began way back in 2008 with eight franchises, have never won the IPL title despite reaching the finals on three occasions in the past.

De Villiers shared his thoughts about RCB's journey and their potential to win the title this time.

"I think 2011 was a really good chance to win the title. Everyone talks about the 2016 season, but let's forget about the past. Where are RCB now? In another final -- 2025. It's closer than you think and smaller than you think.

"So hopefully those little moments will go in RCB's favour, come the 3rd of June. It was around the auction time when I felt like RCB really got the balance right this year. It's not a one-dimensional batting line-up, not a one-dimensional bowling line-up -- there are options.

"I just loved the look of that squad when I saw it come out. They found a way to gel together as a unit. As you can see, all the players individually chipped in at times, and that is a sign of a healthy environment," De Villiers said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
