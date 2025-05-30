'IPL Final A Magnet For Cricket Tourism'

'It's clear that fans are eager to be part of the live stadium experience, reflecting a growing trend of travel driven by marquee sporting events.'

IMAGE: Spectators cheer Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer during the Qualifier 1 game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh international cricket stadium in Mohali, Chandigarh, May 29, 2025. Photograph: BCCI

All roads, it seems, are now leading to Chandigarh and Ahmedabad where the last leg of Indian Premier League 2025 will be held, which has pushed the hotel room and flight rates by up to 10 per cent.

The overall travel bookings for the entire 18th season of the IPL were around 30 to 35 per cent, surpassing the 20 to 25 per cent growth in the previous season, according to EaseMyTrip.

From Friday, the main two matches, Eliminator in Chandigarh and Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad, will decide the teams facing off in the final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on June 3.

The premium stays in these two cities are currently between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,200, while the budget stay options range from Rs 2,200 to Rs 5,200.

Hotel room rates have increased by an average of 7 to 10 per cent, while domestic airfares to both cities are up by about 10 per cent, EaseMyTrip said.

It further added that, on average, fares to these cities have risen compared to the same time last year, with match-day bookings up by nearly 1.5 times, pushing prices higher, particularly on weekends.

Travel and hotel executives agree that the shift of the final match venue from Kolkata to Ahmedabad has also resulted in a rise in re-bookings, especially for flights and hotels close to the Narendra Modi stadium and a sudden spike in last-minute bookings.

"The final has become a magnet for cricket tourism, with Ahmedabad witnessing the biggest spike in footfall this season," said Rikant Pittie, CEO and co-founder, EaseMyTrip.

Karan Agarwal, director, Cox and Kings, said that the travel demand for this year's IPL final has definitely picked up compared to last season.

Travel and hotel executives reported a surge in bookings near stadiums, with many hotels nearing full occupancy on match days.

However, a hotel executive noted that the surge isn't significant, especially for Chandigarh, due to recent geopolitical tensions between India-Pakistan.

Tavleen Bhatia, chief marketing and revenue officer, Cleartrip, said hotel rates in Chandigarh remain flat, while Ahmedabad airfares have risen by Rs 1,000.

Santosh Kumar, country manager, India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Indonesia, Booking.com said that with the excitement building for the IPL final, the platform has seen a 40 per cent increase in searches for Ahmedabad between May 29 to June 3 on a year-on-year basis.

The announcement of the final IPL T20 matches has sparked a travel rush to the host cities.

"We're seeing a surge in flight bookings to Ahmedabad and Chandigarh for the last week of May and early June, with Ahmedabad witnessing a 148 per cent Y-o-Y growth and Chandigarh close behind with a 111 per cent Y-o-Y increase," said Rajnish Kumar, group co-CEO, ixigo.

"It's clear that fans are eager to be part of the live stadium experience, reflecting a growing trend of travel driven by marquee sporting events," Kumar added.

"In Ahmedabad, demand has surged by 35 per cent, with hotel rates rising by 45 per cent compared to the rest of the month," said Nikhil Sharma, MD and CEO, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

"Radisson Blu Ahmedabad is already tracking more than 30 per cent ahead of the usual occupancy pace, highlighting strong momentum leading into the finals," he said.

Radisson Hotels observed a similar trend in Chandigarh.

Sharma added that Radisson RED Mohali is operating at full capacity during the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator matches, with other nearby properties being close to sold-out levels.

Room rates in Chandigarh have jumped by 65 to 75 per cent.

"There is a great demand in Ahmedabad and almost all hotels see high occupancies," said Keenan McKenzie, cluster general manager, ITC Narmada.

Additionally, McKenzie emphasised that the city's hospitality industry is poised for another boost through marquee tournaments like the IPL, Ahmedabad continues to grow in stature as a leading hub for sports tourism.

Akshay Thusoo, senior vice president, commercial, Sarovar Hotels said that its current occupancy in Chandigarh is in the range of 70 to 75 per cent, with an increase of 3 to 4 per cent due to Thursday and Friday's match.

"In Chandigarh, rates have increased by approximately 8 to 10 per cent, while Ahmedabad has seen a sharper rise of 12 to 15 per cent," said Thusoo.

"In terms of occupancy, Ahmedabad hotels have experienced a 5 to 6 per cent uplift on match days, with a higher concentration of bookings from fans, crew, and corporate guests linked to the event," added Thusoo.

Royal Orchid Hotels expected the room rates to rise by 70 to 95 per cent for the remaining IPL matches.

Arjun Baljee, president, Royal Orchid Hotels, said that its Regenta hotel in Ahmedabad has observed a surge in business, which is similar to its properties in Chandigarh.

"We find that Regenta hotels in Zirakpur and Mohali become a stopover for guests who want to experience cricket and then do something else, like go to Shimla or even onwards to other destinations in Punjab," Baljee said.

"On the whole, the hotels sell out on matchdays with a responsibly managed increase in rate," added Baljee.

Corroborating with Baljee, Pittie and Agarwal also highlighted the trend of people planning full-fledged holidays around IPL fixtures.

With inputs from Akshara Srivastava

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff