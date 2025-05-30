5 Reasons For RCB's Dream Run

A dominant Royal Challengers Bengaluru handed Punjab Kings an emphatic eight wicket thrashing in the Qualifier 1 match to storm into their fourth IPL final in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Thursday, May 29, 2025.



RCB, who also made it to the IPL finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016, will hope to continue their momentum and end their long wait for a maiden IPL title.



The team winning Qualifier 1 has gone on to win the IPL title in 11 of the 14 editions since the current playoffs system was introduced in 2011 -- including each of the last seven seasons from 2018 to 2024.



RCB were at their dominant best with both bat and ball as they bowled Punjab for 101 before chasing down the runs with 60 balls to spare -- the biggest victory margin in an IPL playoffs match.



While Virat Kohli has once again been their leading player with the bat with 614 runs from 14 matches, pacer Josh Hazlewood has been their most consistent bowler with 21 wickets from 11 games.



Crucially, RCB's success this season hasn't just rested on a couple of players. Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal have contributed in key moments to power their charge to the final.

5 Reasons For RCB's Dominant Run in IPL 2025:

1. Kohli-Salt's fiery starts

Virat Kohli has enjoyed another spectacular season at the top of the order, but what has made RCB's batting click this year is his aggressive opening partner -- Phil Salt.



The England right-hander, who was signed on by RCB for Rs 11.50 crore (Rs 115 million), has justified his hefty price tag with a fearless approach in the Powerplay.

With 387 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of 175, including an unbeaten half-century against Punjab in Qualifier 1, Salt has set the tone early in the Powerplay, allowing Kohli to play with more freedom.



Together, the duo have put on 547 runs in 12 innings, with six 50-plus stands this season.



2. Fantastic Finishers





While RCB's top order has been solid, their finishers have made all the difference in tight matches.



Jitesh Sharma, another high-profile acquisition at Rs 11 crore (Rs 110 million), has turned out to be a game-changer with the bat.

His sensational 85 not out from 33 balls saw RCB clinch victory from the jaws of defeat as they chased down LSG's 227/3 to head into the play-offs with a lot of confidence and self-belief.



Tim David has also been quite effective in the death overs with his power-hitting, smashing 187 runs at a strike rate of 185, while Romario Shepherd played one of the most unforgettable knocks of the season -- a blistering 53 off just 14 balls against CSK.



The big-hitting finishers have given RCB the edge in high-scoring encounters and close finishes.



3. Patidar Shines as Captain





RCB's move to appoint the unheralded Rajat Patidar as the captain ahead of the new season did surprise fans and pundits as he was not among the frontrunners.



However, the move has turned out to be a masterstroke. He has led with composure and tactical awareness, drawing on the experience of seniors like Kohli, Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar.



His astute captaincy has allowed Kohli to focus completely on his batting -- a shift which has clearly paid dividends.



Patidar has also played some impactful knocks with the bat, scoring 286 runs with two half-centuries.



He is just one match away from creating history as the first captain to lead RCB to an IPL title.



4. Reaping Auction Rewards





Following years and years of going empty-handed, RCB hit the reset button last season. They released nearly most of their players, while retaining just three names ahead of the mega auction, where they went in for proven T20 performers instead of the big star names.



Instead of chasing star players, RCB did well to focus on players with proven T20 credentials.



They revamped their bowling attack as they splurged big on experienced seamers in Josh Hazlewood at Rs 12.50 crore (Rs 125 million) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar at Rs 10.75 crore (Rs 107.5 million), who have lived up to expectations with good spells in the Powerplay and at the death.



The two pacers have the best economy rate in the Powerplay this season, with 7.20 and 8 respectively. While the Australian has claimed nine wickets in the Powerplay and a dot ball percentage of 55.8, Bhuvneshwar has taken eight wickets in the same, with a dot ball percentage of 50.



Jitesh and Salt were their other two big buys at the auction.



RCB were lucky that they were outpriced for a deal for Venkatesh Iyer, whom KKR signed at a massive price tag of Rs 23.75 crore (Rs 237.5 million). Iyer has had a disastrous showing for KKR, managing just 142 runs from 11 games at an average of 20.28.



5. Mentor Dinesh Karthik's Impact





Dinesh Karthik's appointment as batting coach and mentor seems to have rejuvenated RCB.



Karthik, who was known for his swashbuckling approach in T20 cricket, is making quite an impact on the likes of Jitesh and Patidar -- helping the duo to analyse situations and stay calm under pressure in tight run chases.

Jitesh has acknowledged Karthik's impact in the RCB camp and says his approach of taking the game 'deep' has proved vital for RCB in tight run chases.



DK has also been a big motivator for his team with his inspiring speeches in the dressing room.

