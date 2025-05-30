RCB's Suyash thrives on clarity and team support

'My coaches gave me just one role, which is to hit the stumps, whether I bowl legbreak, googly, flipper or any other variation.'

IMAGE: Leg-spinner Suyash Sharma was the pick of the RCB bowlers with impressive figures of 3/17 in his three overs. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru leg-spinner Suyash Sharma was on the money while Josh Hazlewood was well supported by fellow pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal as they bowled out Punjab Kings for 101 before the batters overhauled the target in just 10 overs in just 10 overs in a lop-sided Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur on Thursday.

"We've just got all bases covered, it feels like. I think any one of the five or six bowlers can bowl at any moment of the game, whether it's the start, middle or end," said Hazlewood.

"It obviously helps having Bhuvi, who has so much experience, quite a calm customer, so that sort of rubs off on the rest of their attack. I'm probably pretty similar to Bhuvi as well in that regard, everything's quite relaxed, quite calm, focus on your skill and try and execute that.

"I think maybe a few of the younger guys in the attack have picked up on that and taken it into their own games."

Spinner Suyash outlined the role he has been handed by his coaches after spinning a web around Punjab Kings batters.

Suyash tormented Punjab batters with his variations, broke the backbone of their middle order and returned with figures of 3/17 in his three-over spell.

The 21-year-old Suyash found his victims in Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh and Musheer Khan courtesy of his art to conceal the googly variation.

"My coaches gave me just one role, which is to hit the stumps, whether I bowl legbreak, googly, flipper or any other variation. It (googly) is my stock ball, and also I got a bit of help from the wicket as well," Suyash said after being adjudged the Player of the Match in the post-match presentation.

"Last year, I was with Kolkata and we won the trophy, but I didn’t have a role in that. But it’s not like that in the RCB team. Here, everyone backs me, the seniors and the coaches, they all believe in me. I'm so happy I'm playing for RCB.

"I didn't do well in the last two games but the coaches backed me. RCB supported me a lot. They sent me to London for my surgery as well. The coaches and the players always back me to do well, I'm privileged to be part of this team," he added.