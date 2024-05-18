Last Time We See Rohit In MI Colours?

IMAGE: A disappointed Rohit Sharma after getting dismissed on Friday, May 17, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

IPL 2024 has been a season of disappointment for the Mumbai Indians.

Languishing at the bottom of the table and out of play-offs contention, the five-time champions have also faced off-field controversies, with the biggest one surrounding Rohit Sharma's future with the franchise.

Despite leading Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles as captain, Rohit's batting in IPL 2024 has been a mixed bag. While he did score a solitary century, his overall performance fell short of his usual brilliance.

Although he did manage a well-played 68 off 38 balls with 10 boundaries and 3 sixes in MI's final game at the Wankhede stadium, he could only accumulate 402 runs in 14 matches overall.

The murmurs of discontent began with Hardik Pandya's appointment as captain. Fans, accustomed to Rohit's leadership, expressed their disapproval with boos at the Wankhede.

Adding to the fire, a video surfaced online where Rohit appeared to be venting his frustration with the MI management during a conversation with his mentor and old friend, former Mumbai batsman Abhishek Nayar, currently the KKR assistant coach.

As the season draws to a close, the focus has shifted to the mega auction expected before IPL 2025.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates his half century against the Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai. Photograph: BCCI

Anil Kumble and Shane Watson have weighed in on the possibility of Rohit, along with star players Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav, seeking a move away from MI.

Kumble believes there will be 'difficult conversations' happening within the MI camp after the T20 World Cup. He acknowledges that Rohit might not continue with MI, as teams will be looking for experienced captains.

'You don't know whether Rohit will remain with MI; I'm sure he would want to go out,' Kumble said.

'Teams will look for captains too. Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav are leadership material too. Bumrah has captained India. Even if the franchises want to keep them, the ball remains with the players. It all depends on how they are going about it,' Kumble added.

Shane Watson echoed Kumble's sentiments. He pointed out the uncertainty surrounding Rohit's future with MI, while acknowledging his immense contribution to the franchise.

'This could be Rohit Sharma's last game for Mumbai Indians. You never know how exactly things are going to play out after this season, but what an incredible player he has been and a leader for the Mumbai Indians,' Watson said.

'The fans obviously adore him. Whether the Mumbai Indians fans, but also the fans across the world. There is no question that it is going to be up in the air whether he stays with the Mumbai Indians after this season. And how things work out for him to not leave Mumbai Indians,' Watson added.

Former Mumbai cricketer Wasim Jaffer offered a more definitive, albeit emotional, prediction: 'Have a feeling this is the last time we are seeing Rohit in Mumbai Indians jersey.'

Glimpses of what social media said: