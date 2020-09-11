Harbhajan 'duped' of Rs 4 crore: Report

September 11, 2020 08:13 IST

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh filed a complaint against the businessman with the Chennai police. Photograph: Harbhajan Singh/Instagram

Harbhajan Singh has filed a complaint with the Chennai police against a city businessman for allegedly duping him of Rs 4 crore (Rs 40 million).

The said businessman approached the Madras high court seeking anticipatory bail following the complaint, The Times of India reported.

According to the newspaper report, the businessman struck up a friendship with Harbhajan in 2015 after meeting him through a common friend. The cricketer then loaned the businessman Rs 4 crore.

The businessman kept delaying payments several times over the last years.

Last month when a Rs 25 lakh cheque issued by the businessman bounced due to insufficient funds, the cricketer lodged a complaint of cheating.

The businessman's plea for anticipatory bail is pending in the Madras high court.

He stated in his affidavit that he had taken the loan from Harbhajan after issuing an immovable property at Thalambur as security.

He maintains that all the dues have been paid to the cricketer.

Harbhajan has pulled out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons.