IPL: Dew factor plays role in CSK win

April 01, 2019 11:18 IST

IMAGE: Suresh Raina and Mahendra Singh Dhoni added 61 runs for the 4th wicket after Chennai were reduced to 27 for 3. Photograph: IPL/Twitter

Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni said the Chennai Super Kings dressing room remained calm despite a wobbly start against the Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match in Chennai and here's why.

Chennai Super Kings posted 175 for five on Sunday and Dhoni led the team's recovery from 27 for three with an unbeaten 75 off 46 balls. The hosts restricted Royals to 167 for eight to win the game by eight runs.

"We wanted to get a partnership going -- that was needed. We knew there was some dew on the field. We knew it would get easier as the game progresses. We bat quite deep -- until 9 -- and knew we could accelerate in the last few overs," said Dhoni at the post-match presentation after Chennai registered their third straight win.

He explained why he brought in left-arm spinner Mitchell Santer.

"We have a stable XI and there were a lot less left-handers in the opposition, so we gave Mitch Santner a go. It isn't that important to make changes if not necessary.

"As the tournament progresses everyone will get more chances. As the tournament progresses, bowlers start executing their plans much better.

"Initially I thought we would look at how the fast bowlers would bowl so we could bring in the spinners. Jadeja and Santner found it hard to grip the ball. Irrespective of the results, it is important to cut the boundaries and it is difficult for the fast bowlers to execute."

He also appreciated the loyal support of the vociferous Chennai crowd.

"The home franchise will always get more support than the opposition. That's where spirit of the game comes in -- the crowd is always behind the home team.

"That's what makes cricket very interesting. As long as you're on the field and spending money to come and watch, I don't mind which team you're supporting," he added.