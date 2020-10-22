News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Coach McCullum reveals what went wrong for KKR against RCB

Coach McCullum reveals what went wrong for KKR against RCB

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
October 22, 2020 11:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Loss against RCB was morale-crushing, but destiny still in our hands: McCullum

Brendon McCullum

IMAGE: Brendon McCullum admitted that they were not good enough and lacked intent in the lop-sided contest against RCB. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Disappointed with his team's 'timid approach' with the bat, Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum has admitted that the crushing defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore would definitely affect the morale of the side, but their destiny is still in their hands.

He believes KKR can go all the way to the final, despite just hanging on to the fourth spot in the eight-team competition with 10 points from as many games.

 

"This (loss) is going to affect a little bit in terms of our confidence. We need to work hard on ensuring our morale doesn't drop at the same time having those honest conversations around how we improve," McCullum said after the eight-wicket loss to RCB in an IPL game, in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday night.

"But I still firmly believe that we have a side which can be there later on in the tournament, come finals. We just need to improve slightly.

"We're still fourth in the tournament, which is very fortunate for us. Destiny is still very much in our hands. We have just got to tighten up some of those areas where we're deficient tonight and make sure we improve on our performance," he said. 

McCullum admitted that they were not good enough and lacked intent in the lop-sided contest against RCB.

Electing to bat, KKR top-order crumbled against Mohammed Siraj's (3/8) devastating new-ball show to register their second lowest total -- 84 for 8, a target which RCB chased down in in 13.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

McCullum said there was no demon in the pitch but their batsmen lacked intent against some quality RCB bowling.

"...I didn't think there was a lot in the wicket. Siraj obviously bowled well and (Chris) Morris at times also. But if anything, we were just a little timid in our approach," the former New Zealand captain said.

"That's just a bit frustrating because we spoke at length before the game about trying to be positive and show some strong intent, so that's something we'll have to address in the next few days."

Siraj became the first bowler in the history of IPL to bowl two maiden overs as he dismissed Rahul Tripathi (1), Nitish Rana (0) and Tom Banton (10) to virtually kill the contest in the first four overs.

"I just think we weren't able to enter the game at any stage, none of our top-order batsmen were able to get anything going," McCullum said.

"Defending 85, you might just win one in 50 games. I think RCB were very good tonight. We're very poor with bat in hand. You're not going to win too many games from 40 for 6. But we've got to bounce back because we've got another game in a few days.

"With the conditions being slightly challenging at times, you've got to find a way to still pick yourself up and try and get a result in the next game," he added.

McCullum said self belief is the need of the hour after such a disappointing performance.

"For us, it's about maintaining belief. As long as our morale stays high, and our belief within the dressing room stays high, then we have the talent within our setup, the intelligence and quality of players, to be able to go deep in the tournament."

KKR have four matches left to secure a play-off spot and next face Delhi Capitals on Saturday. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Star Perfomer: Siraj makes IPL history
Star Perfomer: Siraj makes IPL history
PICS: Siraj stars as Royal Challengers humiliate KKR
PICS: Siraj stars as Royal Challengers humiliate KKR
PIX: Preity Zinta's priceless reactions
PIX: Preity Zinta's priceless reactions
Guess who's back to work in Bollywood?
Guess who's back to work in Bollywood?
Tokyo urges Olympics supporters to 'pack less'
Tokyo urges Olympics supporters to 'pack less'
Modi to meet 15 global funds in bid to lift economy
Modi to meet 15 global funds in bid to lift economy
From Microsoft to Jackfruit 365!
From Microsoft to Jackfruit 365!

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

Don't think lot of people have belief in RCB: Kohli

Don't think lot of people have belief in RCB: Kohli

Chahal's fiancee Dhanashree cheers for RCB

Chahal's fiancee Dhanashree cheers for RCB

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use