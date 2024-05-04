CSK looking for revenge against Punjab Kings

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings are fifth on the points table with 10 from as many games.

Punjab Kings are seventh with eight points from 10 games.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings will be hoping for a big contribution at the top from misfiring Ajinkya Rahane when they take on Punjab Kings in the IPL match in Dharamsala on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will look to set their house in order and get back to winning ways when they face an upbeat yet unpredictable Punjab Kings for the second time in a row in the IPL match in Dharamsala on Sunday.

Just three days back, PBKS outclassed CSK in their fortress at Chepauk by seven wickets.

The two defeats in the last three games at home have put Chennai in a spot. They are placed fifth on the table with 10 points, and the five-time champions will hope the change of venue ring in a change in fortunes as well with just four games to go and seal their place in the play-offs.

CSK's failure to step up the pace in the middle overs against the spin duo of Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar saw them post a below-par score of 162-7.

Their batting has become too dependent on skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and six-hitting machine Shivam Dube and the moment one of them fails it puts the pressure on others who have not been consistent in bailing out the team.

While Gaikwad hit his fifth 50-plus score of the season to hold it together, veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane once again failed to capitalise on the starts, while Ravindra Jadeja and Sameer Rizvi struggled against spin.

CSK have also been hampered by health and fitness concerns of their pacers, including Deepak Chahar, who limped off holding his hamstring after bowling just two balls and is likely to miss the reverse clash against PBKS.

The absence of their frontline bowlers, Matheesha Pathirana (niggle) and Tushar Deshpande (flu), also did not help matters the other day. Add to that the dew factor which took the spinners out of the equation and PBKS romped home comfortably.

While Richard Gleeson made his IPL debut in the last match, CSK may bring back Mukesh Choudhary.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have seen a resurgence as they registered back-to-back wins to re-ignite their play-offs hopes.

En route to their win over CSK, Punjab became the second team after Mumbai Indians to beat the defending champions five times in a row and they will fancy their chances.

Punjab remains an unpredictable side as although it notched up wins over Gujarat in Ahmedabad, Chennai at Chepauk and also chased down a T20 record score against KKR, it has struggled at home against RR, SRH and Gujarat.

With back-to-back wins, PBKS climbed to seventh spot with 8 points and will need to carry the momentum to salvage their slim hopes.

Jonny Bairstow, who scored a hundred against KKR, will be their go-to man, while Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh too have to raise their hands.

PBKS' bowling department has experienced names such as Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Sam Curran and they need to be consistent.

Rabada was brilliant the other day but others have gone for runs. If PBKS has to repeat their performance against CSK then the spinners -- Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar – will have to deliver once again.

Interestingly, the first IPL match in Dharmasala stadium was a clash between Chennai and Punjab in 2010. The venue offers a lot of runs and dew remains a factor, making it an enticing contest.

Teams (from):

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), M S Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Aravelly Avanish, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, RS Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana and Sameer Rizvi.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Matthew Short, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

Match starts: 7.30 PM.