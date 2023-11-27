IPL 2024 Retentions: Who Left, Who Stayed

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya's move to Mumbai Indians stole the limelight on deadline day. Photograph: BCCI

The countdown for IPL 2024 began as all ten franchises announced their list of players retained, released and traded on Sunday.

While some moves came as a no-brainer there were those which caught everyone's attention. The IPL mini auction is set to be held on December 19 in Dubai where the released players will go up for auction.

The major highlights from deadline day as teams announced their retention list for the Indian Premier League 2024 season.

Hardik's Back At MI!

The all-rounder tops the charts after being the most discussed player before deadline day.

Before the final lists were announced, the reports suggested that Hardik would be traded to the Mumbai Indians.

Despite having led the Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2022 title and a runner-up finish the next season, Hardik Pandya's move to MI, where he began his IPL career in 2015, stunned Indian cricket fans.

On deadline day, Titans announced their player list with Hardik still holding onto the captain's post.

In his two seasons with Titans, Hardik scored 833 runs from 30 innings at an average of 41.65 and picked up 11 wickets.

A couple of hours later, MI got their man with an all-cash deal. After MI traded Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore, it left them with enough cash to pick up Hardik.

Hardik, Dasun Shanaka, Alzarri Joseph and Odean Smith will all leave the Titans. It'll be a homecoming for Hardik who has won four titles with Mumbai.

IMAGE: Harry Brook is one of the most exciting young batters in world cricket. Photograph: BCCI

Big Buck Brook Released

The England player became one of the most expensive players to be released on Sunday. Harry Brook grabbed headlines last season with his big money move to Sunrisers Hyderabad -- a whopping Rs. 13.25 crores (Rs 132.5 million).

But with Brook failing to justify the price tag, the England batter was let go after just one season. Releasing Brook gives SRH's purse a boost ahead of the mini auction.

Last season, Brook scored just 190 runs from 11 matches, with one century.

IMAGE: Jofra Archer's cricketing career has been interrupted by injury. Photograph: BCCI

Archer Leaves MI

Mumbai Indians' gamble didn't pay off and Archer was released ahead of the mini auction. While the five-time champions retained their core players, Archer's stay in the MI camp ended.

With the former champs shelling out Rs 8 crores (Rs 80 million) for the injury-prone pacer, the move was pegged as a gamble. And it didn't pay off.

It was expected that Archer would play a crucial role as Mumbai looked for their sixth title, but the England pacer was once again hobbled with injuries. Archer played just five games where he pocketed just two wickets and leaked runs.

Another big name to be released alongside Archer from the Mumbai camp is fellow Englishman Chris Jordan.

IMAGE: Why did RCB let go of Josh Hazlewood? Do they have an eye on Mitchell Starc? Photograph: BCCI

RCB Jigs Bowling Attack

Royal Challengers Bangalore is looking to rejig its bowling attack for the coming season.

RCB let go off Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel. With Hasaranga and Harshal departing, it'll give RCB cash for the mini-auction.

Of course, RCB could always pick Hazlewood, Harshal and Hasaranga for a lesser price at the auction.

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur has yo-yoed from the Chennai Super Kings to the Delhi Capitals to the Kolkata Knight Riders. Where is he headed next? Photograph: BCCI

Narine, Russell Stay At KKR

Would the Knight Riders continue to keep Sunil Narine and Andre Russell in its ranks? On deadline day, that question was answered when the Knights retained the ageing Windies warhorses.

Though no longer the lethal pair they once were, Narine and Russell on a good day can cause havoc and the former champs -- and its new mentor, former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir -- are counting on it even as the franchise let go of several big names.

KKR released Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav, Kiwi pacers Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib-al-Hasan and opener Litton Das.