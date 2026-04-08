IPL 2026: Why Was Hardik Examining Sooryavanshi's Bat?

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya checks out Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's bat ahead of the IPL 2026 match in Guwahati on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed the first ball he faced from Jasprit Bumrah for a huge six over long-on.

Sooryavanshi has smashed 35 sixes in just 171 balls faced in his IPL career -- a six every 4.9 balls.

With 374 runs in 10 matches, Sooryavanshi now holds the highest tally by any batter under 18 across the major T20 leagues of the world.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues his rapid ascent as the new young superstar of Indian cricket.



The 15-year-old batting sensation is the talk of the town wherever he goes with Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026.



The fans are swooning over the teenager, packing stadiums to witness his explosive batting, while opposition bowlers are scrambling to figure out plans in a bid to stop his batting onslaught.

Sooryavanshi delivered yet another stunning display of his batting prowess, smashing an entertaining 39 from 14 balls, including two sixes in three balls off Jasprit Bumrah, setting the tone for Rajasthan Royals' 27-run victory over Mumbai Indians in the rain-hit match reduced to 11 overs per side following heavy rain in Guwahati.

'Amazing to see Sooryavanshi's fearlessness'

Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya was spotted checking out Sooryavanshi's bat ahead of the match, trying to unlock the secret behind the youngster's incredible ability to smash big sixes.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya with Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: BCCI

MI's bowlers had spent considerable time discussing Sooryavanshi at their pre-game team meetings, Hardik said.



'It's quite fascinating to see a 17 or 16-year-old boy playing the way he played. At the same point of time, discussing so much about him in the preparation leading up to the game. So yeah, amazing to see the way he bats, the kind of fearlessness he has, the kind of shots he has. I wish him absolute good luck in the future,' Hardik said after the match.



