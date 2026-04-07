IPL 2026: How Does Shami Keep Coming Back Stronger?

Mohammed Shami's brilliance lies not in pace alone, but in precision, resilience, and an unrelenting hunger to return stronger.

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants' Mohammed Shami appeals for a wicket. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Mohammed Shami delivered a match-winning spell of 4-0-9-2, playing a crucial role in Lucknow Super Giants' five-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Shami's bowling is characterised by intelligence, precision, and accuracy, making him a lethal bowler who can suffocate batters.

Despite significant injuries, including a knee injury after the 2015 World Cup and an ankle injury requiring surgery in March 2024, Shami has consistently made stronger comebacks.

His dedication to perfecting his craft, including practising by hurling the ball at walls, highlights his relentless pursuit of flawless performance.

Shami's ability to generate wicked seam movement and skid the ball makes him a dangerous and effective pacer, even after multiple setbacks.

When Mohammed Shami bowls, it's not just another show from a fast bowler. His deliveries carry whispers of struggle and echoes of resilience.

His spell of four overs, no maiden, just nine runs and two wickets shaped Lucknow Super Giants' five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday (April 5, 2026).

Shami's Intelligent Bowling

IMAGE: Shami celebrates Abhishek Sharma's wicket during the IPL 2026 match in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 5, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

He is not a tearaway pacer, but one who strikes using his intelligence. It looks like he stalks the weakness in every batter.

One wonders whether his seam position is a trap and whether the length he bowls is only to mislead a batter.

When he runs in to bowl with the seam upright, the movement he generates resembles that of a restless and venomous snake.

He knows fast bowling can be cruel, and injuries have often stopped his run-up to glory. Every time he has returned to the top of his run-up, he has looked sharper and hungrier.

Precision and Accuracy

What forced SRH to manage only nine runs from his four overs is his precision. His accuracy is suffocating for any batter.

When the ball seams away and straightens wickedly after pitching, he turns into one of the most lethal bowlers.

His wrists are strong, but his mind is sharper. The manner in which the match bends to his rhythm is a treat to watch.

I have been fortunate to report many of his great spells, but have also wondered why he has not been considered for the next series. Behind every wicket is his story of persistence.

Dedication and Comebacks

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami's four-over spell against SRH included 18 dot balls. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Shami practices hard to get his deliveries to skid and hurry the batter. His near-perfect action was also shaped through hard work.

This is why he is so flawless as a pacer. He once confessed that what he enjoys the most is the crack of the timber when he clean-bowls a batter.

Overcoming Injuries

It is remarkable that he remains a dangerous bowler even after a knee injury he incurred soon after the 2015 World Cup, which took 18 months to recover from.

After the 2020-2021 Australia tour, a serious ankle injury forced him to undergo surgery in March 2024, keeping him out of action for another 14 months.

Every comeback has been stronger and louder than the setback. It seems as if he marks his run-up right from the surgery table, and when he produces spells like 4-0-9-2, it reveals that he is a man who can never be stopped.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff