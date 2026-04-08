Teenager Stuns Bumrah In Guwahati!

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah has gone wicketless in three matches in IPL 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi put on 80 runs from 30 balls to give Rajasthan Royals a blazing start.

Sooryavanshi has smashed a total of 35 sixes in just 171 balls faced in his IPL career -- a six every 4.9 balls.

Jaiswal completed the landmark of 100 sixes in the IPL -- the fourth Rajasthan Royals' batter to achieve the feat.

It was a night Mumbai Indians would like to forget in a hurry!



The five-time champions endured one of their worst performances with the ball, suffering a thumping 27 run defeat against Rajasthan Royals, in a rain-hit IPL 2026 match in Guwahati, on Tuesday.



At one stage, it looked like there was no possibility of the game getting underway as heavy rain and hailstorms battered Guwahati hours before the start of the game.

Reduced to 11-overs-a-side following a two-and-a-half hour delay, the game turned into a batting masterclass by Royals' explosive opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.



15-year-old Sooryavanshi unleashed a fearless batting blitzkrieg, leaving one of the most experienced bowling attacks in the IPL completely shell-shocked.



The way the teenager took Jasprit Bumrah to the cleaners made everyone sit up and take notice.



MI made a tactical error not opening with Bumrah after they had elected to bowl. Deepak Chahar's gentle medium pace bowling was punished mercilessly by the rampaging Jaiswal, who smashed the MI pacer for four fours and a six in the first over to set a ferocious tone for the Royals right at the start.



Then came the main event in the next over when Bumrah came up to bowl against Sooryavanshi, who in the last one year has demolished every bowling attack he has come up against.

Sooryavanshi Attacks Bumrah

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

Sooryavanshi showed zero respect for Bumrah as he launched Bumrah's first ball for a huge six over long-on.

It brought back memories of the youngster's sensational IPL debut last year when he had smashed the very first ball of his IPL career for a six last year.



Not one to take a backseat, Bumrah tried the slower delivery but Sooryavanshi was ready for it as he pulled it high over square leg for another six to make it two sixes from the first three balls against the world's premier fast bowler -- a record that would make any batter proud.



The onslaught continued as the seasoned Trent Boult also came under heavy punishment in the third over with Jaiswal hitting him for back to back sixes and Sooryavanshi getting one to his name as it rained boundaries at the Barsapara stadium in Guwahati.

Sooryavanshi's first-ball six of his IPL career last season came against Shardul Thakur. And it turned out to be an exact replica when Thakur came into the attack to bowl the fifth over.



Sooryavanshi proved to be unstoppable, hammering Thakur for two sixes and a four before he eventually fell in the same over.



The young left-hander walked back to a huge cheer after an entertaining 39 from 14 balls, including five sixes and a four at an incredible strike rate of 278.57.



Sooryavanshi continues to rewrite the record books with his dominating batting displays. With 374 runs in 10 matches, he now holds the highest tally by any batter under 18 across the major T20 leagues of the world, tweeted CricViz on X.



Sooryavanshi has smashed a total of 35 sixes in just 171 balls faced in his IPL career -- a six every 4.9 balls -- the best six-hitting rate by any batter in the history of IPL to have faced 20 or more balls.

Jaiswal Punishes MI Bowlers

IMAGE: Yashaswi Jaiswal celebrates after completing his fifty. Photograph: BCCI

This time Jaiswal didn't let Sooryavanshi hog all the limelight. The Mumbai left-hander smashed a blistering 77 not out from only 32 balls, with 10 fours and four sixes.



In the process, he completed the landmark of 100 sixes in the IPL -- the fourth Rajasthan Royals' batter to achieve the feat after Sanju Samson (192), Jos Buttler (135), and Shane Watson (109).



Jaiswal also continued his excellent record against Mumbai Indians with his last five knocks against them reading: 77 not out, 13, 104 not out, 10 and 124 not out.

Overall, he has amassed 373 runs in nine innings against them at a strike rate of 187.43, with one hundred and two fifties.



For MI, Bumrah's rare struggle with the ball told the story. Brought back later to bowl his remaining two overs, he failed to make any impact with the ball with Jaiswal showing his class with a straight six back over the pacer's head.

It is hard to recall when Bumrah was last manhandled in such devastating fashion by two young batters.



Bumrah, who was instrumental in India's T20 World Cup triumph last month, has struggled to reproduce that form for MI in the IPL so far. Shockingly, he has gone wicketless in three matches in IPL 2026, while conceding 88 runs in 11 overs at an economy rate of eight.



Bumrah's poor form with the ball has coincided with MI's stuttering start, who have lost their last two games after winning the opening match against KKR.