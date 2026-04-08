Hardik Pandya Slams Mumbai Indians' Bowlers After Loss to Rajasthan Royals

Following Mumbai Indians' defeat to Rajasthan Royals, captain Hardik Pandya calls for improved bowling performance and execution in future IPL matches.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya speaks to Jasprit Bumrah after the latter was clobbered by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for two sixes in his opening over. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Hardik Pandya criticises Mumbai Indians' bowlers for poor execution in the powerplay during their loss to Rajasthan Royals.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive opening partnership set up Rajasthan Royals' victory.

Pandya praises the fearlessness and talent of young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Riyan Parag hails Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi as the best opening pair in the IPL tournament.

Jaiswal highlights the importance of adapting his shots and game plan based on the match situation.

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya said the bowlers need to take responsibility after his side lost to Rajasthan Royals by 27 runs in their rain-curtailed Indian Premier League match in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Pandya opted to bowl after the start of the match was delayed by more than two hours due to persistent rain. Mumbai bowlers conceded 150 runs.

- ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Fearless Sooryavanshi clobbers Jasprit Bumrah for first-ball six!

"We did not execute the deliveries we were supposed to (in powerplay). They (RR openers) played well. Bowlers need to take responsibility. As a bowling group, we were not up to the mark," Pandya said at the post-match presentation.

"I would not put this game on the batting. Definitely the bowling unit which had to take responsibility. It is always about bowling those good balls. If we would have executed, we would have been in the game."

Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi's Partnership

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi put on a 80-run stand for the first wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Man of the Match Yashasvi Jaiswal (77 not out off 32 balls) and teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (39 off 14 balls) put on 80 runs for the opening wicket in just five overs to set up Rajasthan Royal's win.

"They (RR openers) also played tremendously. Their openers threw us off our game and we were playing catch-up."

On Sooryavanshi, Pandya said, "Quite fascinating to see a 17 or 16-year-old boy (15-year-old) play that way. Amazing to see the way he bats, the fearlessness he has. Wish him good luck for the future."

On their next game, Pandya said, "Just learn from the mistakes. Morning will come tomorrow, sun will rise, prepare well for the next game."

Rajasthan Royals' Perspective

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag said the Jaiswal-Sooryavanshi combination is the number one opening pair in the tournament.

"Number one. They have got age on their side. Vaibhav is incredible. It is not one-way slogging. Jaiswal has been doing it for 3-4 years now. The skill they have plus their maturity - they are the best going around.

"We have a strong and young core. Hopefully we can keep on performing like this."

On his side's new ball bowlers, he said, "Jofra's messaging is to go out and bowl as fast as they can. Someone (like him and Burger) who bowls more than 140-145 and has control is crazy."