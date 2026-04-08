Jaiswal praises fearless Sooryavanshi after match-winning blitz

Yashasvi Jaiswal praises teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after their explosive opening stand powered Rajasthan Royals to a 27-run win over Mumbai Indians.

IMAGE: In just 5 overs, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi put on a 80-run stand for the first wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Yashasvi Jaiswal (77* off 32) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (39 off 14) shared an 80-run opening stand in just five overs.

Jaiswal said he kept encouraging Sooryavanshi to play freely, calling his batting “tremendous”.

Jaiswal revealed tactical planning during the innings, targeting specific bowlers like Deepak Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah.

The duo adjusted their approach due to the shortened three-over powerplay.

Sensational bowling from the trio of Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, and Ravi Bishnoi, and explosive knocks from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi helped Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 27 runs in a rain-truncated match to make it a hat-trick of wins in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 so far.

Man of the Match Jaiswal (77 not out off 32 balls) and teen sensation Sooryavanshi (39 off 14 balls) put on 80 runs for the opening wicket in just five overs to set up Rajasthan Royal's 27-run win over Mumbai Indians in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Jaiswal said he kept on giving positive messages to Sooryavanshi when they were together in the middle.

"The way he (Sooryavanshi) has been playing is tremendous. I also get motivated (looking at him). We have these discussions on how can we go and I keep giving him positive messages -- to play freely. He is amazing and understands the game well and is capable of doing stuff himself."

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Talking about the duo's ultra aggressive batting, he said, "I had something in my mind because it was only a three-over powerplay, so was thinking who I could take on. DC (Deepak Chahar) bhai was bowling, so I thought I could take him (on).

"Then Bumrah bhai was going to bowl, so I was thinking Vaibhav can take him and then I can take (on) someone else."

On playing all formats, Jaiswal said, "Trying my best every single time. Making sure I develop different shots and what shots to use on which wicket. Helps when I prepare well.

"I am just trying to understand the situation and thinking what I can do for the team. If I know this is required, and these shots are required, I will go for it."