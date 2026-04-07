HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: Fearless Sooryavanshi clobbers Jasprit Bumrah for first-ball six!

IPL 2026: Fearless Sooryavanshi clobbers Jasprit Bumrah for first-ball six!

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

Last updated on: April 07, 2026 22:27 IST

x

Teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stunned Jasprit Bumrah with a first-ball six and smashed a fearless 39 off 14 in a rain-shortened IPL clash.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes Jasprit Bumrah for a first-ball six

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes Jasprit Bumrah for a first-ball six during the match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2026 match in Guwahatio on Tuesday. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Key Points

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showed no nerves in his first-ever face-off against Bumrah
  • Sooryavanshi hit two sixes in Bumrah’s over, showcasing fearless intent.
  • Rain reduced the match to 11 overs per side in Guwahati.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has no fear and he gave full account of his mindset when he smashed Jasprit Bumrah for a first-ball six in a truncated IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in Guwahati on Tuesday.

 

After a nearly three-hour delay due to rain, the 11-over per side match finally kicked off after MI won the toss and invited RR to bat.

The home team's openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi came out with intent, Jaiswal clobbering Deepak Chahar for 22 rruns in the first over.

But not for nothing is 15-year-old Sooryavanshi hyped. Facing Jasprit Bumrah for the first time ever, Sooryavanshi showed no nerves as he flicked a slot ball over wide long-on for a first-ball six!

Sooryavanshi was not done and two singles later, he rocked back and pulled the slower short ball over backward square leg for a 2nd six in the over.

Shardul Thakur removes Sooryavanshi

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi walks out after losing his wicket to Shardul Thakur

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi walks out after losing his wicket to Shardul Thakur. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

After giving Bumrah and Trent Boult a taste of the Sooryavanshi style, the prodigy then hammered Shardul Thakur for a first-ball six in the fifth over.

But the MI bowler had the last laugh as Sooryavanshi went after the wide and fuller ball only to hole out at deep cover to Tilak Varma, ending his 39-run cameo off 14 balls.

REDIFF CRICKET

RELATED STORIES

'I know these conditions': Shami on Eden advantage vs KKR
'I know these conditions': Shami on Eden advantage vs KKR
IPL 2026: Sudharsan stresses versatility amid GT slump
IPL 2026: Sudharsan stresses versatility amid GT slump
Alana King Spins Her Way Back To The Top
Alana King Spins Her Way Back To The Top
Tamim Iqbal becomes youngest BCB chief
Tamim Iqbal becomes youngest BCB chief
Niemann makes bold pledge in Carlsen feud documentary
Niemann makes bold pledge in Carlsen feud documentary

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 2

Recipe: Spinach Calzone

webstory image 3

22 Oldest Churches Of India

VIDEOS

IIT Baba Abhay Singh Marries, Returns to Jhajjar with Engineer Wife3:49

IIT Baba Abhay Singh Marries, Returns to Jhajjar with...

CM Fadnavis inaugurates Mumbai Metro Line 9 (Dahisar to Kashigaon)0:46

CM Fadnavis inaugurates Mumbai Metro Line 9 (Dahisar to...

Urfi Javed Shocks Fans with Bold Disco Avatar1:01

Urfi Javed Shocks Fans with Bold Disco Avatar

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO