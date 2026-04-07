IPL 2026: Fearless Sooryavanshi clobbers Jasprit Bumrah for first-ball six!

Teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stunned Jasprit Bumrah with a first-ball six and smashed a fearless 39 off 14 in a rain-shortened IPL clash.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes Jasprit Bumrah for a first-ball six during the match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2026 match in Guwahatio on Tuesday. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showed no nerves in his first-ever face-off against Bumrah

Sooryavanshi hit two sixes in Bumrah’s over, showcasing fearless intent.

Rain reduced the match to 11 overs per side in Guwahati.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has no fear and he gave full account of his mindset when he smashed Jasprit Bumrah for a first-ball six in a truncated IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in Guwahati on Tuesday.

After a nearly three-hour delay due to rain, the 11-over per side match finally kicked off after MI won the toss and invited RR to bat.

The home team's openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi came out with intent, Jaiswal clobbering Deepak Chahar for 22 rruns in the first over.

But not for nothing is 15-year-old Sooryavanshi hyped. Facing Jasprit Bumrah for the first time ever, Sooryavanshi showed no nerves as he flicked a slot ball over wide long-on for a first-ball six!

Sooryavanshi was not done and two singles later, he rocked back and pulled the slower short ball over backward square leg for a 2nd six in the over.

Shardul Thakur removes Sooryavanshi

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi walks out after losing his wicket to Shardul Thakur. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

After giving Bumrah and Trent Boult a taste of the Sooryavanshi style, the prodigy then hammered Shardul Thakur for a first-ball six in the fifth over.

But the MI bowler had the last laugh as Sooryavanshi went after the wide and fuller ball only to hole out at deep cover to Tilak Varma, ending his 39-run cameo off 14 balls.