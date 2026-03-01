HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » MS Dhoni Returns! CSK Fans Thrilled

MS Dhoni Returns! CSK Fans Thrilled

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

March 01, 2026 01:42 IST

x

MS Dhoni's arrival in Chennai for Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2026 pre-season camp has ignited excitement among fans eager to see the iconic captain back in action.

Photograph: Kind courtesy CSK/X

IMAGE: MS Dhoni kept it simple in maroon T-shirt. Photograph: CSK/X
  • MS Dhoni arrived in Chennai to begin Chennai Super Kings' pre-season camp for IPL 2026.
  • Fans gathered at the airport to welcome Dhoni, showcasing his enduring popularity.
  • Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ramakrishna Ghosh joined the camp, completing the CSK lineup.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni arrived in Chennai on Saturday, February 28, to kick off Chennai Super Kings’ pre-season camp ahead of IPL 2026, and fans couldn’t hide their excitement.

Many gathered at the airport, cheering and waving, hoping for a glimpse of the iconic former captain.

 

MS Dhoni

This year, Dhoni kept it simple—no message-bearing T-shirt like last year. Dressed in a maroon round-neck tee and blue jeans, he walked out with his signature calm and poise, instantly drawing admiration from everyone around. CSK shared the moment in a video on their official channels, giving fans at home a taste of the excitement.

CSK Camp Lineup

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Later in the evening, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and young all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh joined the camp, completing the familiar CSK lineup. “We are the Chennai Boys!” the franchise tweeted, capturing the team as the new season approaches.

Only time will tell how many matches Dhoni will play this season. But no matter what, just seeing him back in Chennai is a reminder of the calm confidence he brings both on and off the field.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Confirmed! Dhoni To Play For Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026
Confirmed! Dhoni To Play For Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026
Rohit Sends Big Message Before IPL 2026
Rohit Sends Big Message Before IPL 2026
Australia return to SA years after Sandpaper row
Australia return to SA years after Sandpaper row
IPL 2026 Opener Delayed by Two Days, RCB Venue Under Discussion
IPL 2026 Opener Delayed by Two Days, RCB Venue Under Discussion
T20 World Cup: Guess Who Tops The Most Valuable Player Race?
T20 World Cup: Guess Who Tops The Most Valuable Player Race?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

Air India Express flight to Dubai returns to Trichy amid US-Israel and Iran conflict0:43

Air India Express flight to Dubai returns to Trichy amid...

Sushmita Sen spotted with her daughter in Mumbai1:03

Sushmita Sen spotted with her daughter in Mumbai

Australian Tourists Play Holi With Locals in Nainital1:13

Australian Tourists Play Holi With Locals in Nainital

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO