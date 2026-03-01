MS Dhoni Returns! CSK Fans Thrilled

MS Dhoni's arrival in Chennai for Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2026 pre-season camp has ignited excitement among fans eager to see the iconic captain back in action.

IMAGE: MS Dhoni kept it simple in maroon T-shirt. Photograph: CSK/X

MS Dhoni arrived in Chennai to begin Chennai Super Kings' pre-season camp for IPL 2026.

Fans gathered at the airport to welcome Dhoni, showcasing his enduring popularity.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ramakrishna Ghosh joined the camp, completing the CSK lineup.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni arrived in Chennai on Saturday, February 28, to kick off Chennai Super Kings’ pre-season camp ahead of IPL 2026, and fans couldn’t hide their excitement.

Many gathered at the airport, cheering and waving, hoping for a glimpse of the iconic former captain.

This year, Dhoni kept it simple—no message-bearing T-shirt like last year. Dressed in a maroon round-neck tee and blue jeans, he walked out with his signature calm and poise, instantly drawing admiration from everyone around. CSK shared the moment in a video on their official channels, giving fans at home a taste of the excitement.

CSK Camp Lineup

Later in the evening, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and young all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh joined the camp, completing the familiar CSK lineup. “We are the Chennai Boys!” the franchise tweeted, capturing the team as the new season approaches.

Only time will tell how many matches Dhoni will play this season. But no matter what, just seeing him back in Chennai is a reminder of the calm confidence he brings both on and off the field.