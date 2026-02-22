Confirmed! Dhoni To Play For Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026

Despite questions about his future, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is confirmed to play for Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL season, though his role may be adjusted due to team dynamics and his physical condition.

IMAGE: The legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni has confirmed his availability for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

The perennial question around Mahendra Singh Dhoni's future resurfaced once again as the Indian Premier League caravan readies for the 2026 season - will the iconic former skipper feature in all matches for Chennai Super Kings this year?

Dhoni, who will turn 45 later this year, will be available for CSK for IPL 2026 starting next month, a top franchise source confirmed.

However, with CSK's prize transfer Sanju Samson now in the ranks, it is unlikely that the legendary former India captain would play all the league games.

"We can confirm this much that he is coming to Chennai and had confirmed his availability for the season," a top CSK source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

In any case, with the Impact Player rule in place, Dhoni the batter has not been required extensively over the past two editions. His role has largely been situational, often limited to late-order cameos.

CSK's Wicket-keeping Options

This season, CSK have three wicketkeeper-batters in their line-up. Samson is certain to don the gloves in games where Dhoni does not feature. There is also Urvil Patel in the squad, besides Rs 14.20 crore recruit rookie Kartik Sharma, who will be groomed as a finisher alongside Shivam Dube.

Over the years, Dhoni has managed issues related to his knee and back, and the physical demands of keeping wickets with limited turnaround time between matches can take a toll at this stage of his career.

What appears certain, though, is that Dhoni will play most of CSK's home games in Chennai, where his mere walk into the Chepauk arena sends the crowd into a frenzy, underlining his enduring bond with the franchise and its faithful supporters.