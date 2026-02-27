HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
T20 World Cup: Guess Who Tops The Most Valuable Player Race?

T20 World Cup: Guess Who Tops The Most Valuable Player Race?

By PURNENDU MAJI, SRINIVAS BHOGLE
February 27, 2026 16:25 IST

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle present Rediff's Most Valuable Player Index of T20 World Cup 2026 after Game 48.

Ishan Kishan

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan has scored 280 runs so far in the T20 World Cup. Photograph: BCCI

The Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) collapses a player's batting + bowling + fielding performance into a single run equivalent.

The formula to compute the MVP is devised to reward batsmen who score a lot of runs quickly, bowlers who take wickets at low economy rates and fielders who field the best (take a lot of catches, and participate in run outs).

 
RankPlayerTeamMVPITop ScoreRuns4s6sStrike RateWicketsEconomy RateGames
1 Aiden Markram SA 342 86 264 31 10 178.4 1 11.3 6
2 Sahibzada Farhan PAK 327 100 283 28 13 158.1 0 - 5
3 Jason Holder WI 301 49 104 5 10 176.3 8 8.7 6
4 Shimron Hetmyer WI 291 85 221 15 17 182.6 0 - 6
5 Ishan Kishan IND 280 77 214 23 12 186.1 0 - 6
6 Brian Bennett ZIM 280 97 277 31 6 135.8 0 8.5 5
7 Ben Manenti ITA 273 60 138 11 8 179.2 5 7.4 4
8 Azmatullah Omarzai AFG 271 40 89 5 6 171.2 9 8.2 4
9 Will Jacks ENG 266 53 159 10 11 176.7 5 11 6
10 Hardik Pandya IND 266 52 155 7 12 161.5 5 8.4 6
11 Bas de Leede NET 266 72 158 13 6 139.8 5 7.8 4
12 Harry Brook ENG 257 100 202 17 8 172.6 0 - 6
13 Ryan Rickelton SA 257 61 197 17 11 177.5 0 - 6
14 Dunith Wellalage SL 255 29 70 8 1 120.7 8 6.6 6
15 Shadley Van Schalkwyk USA 247 2 3 0 0 42.9 13 6.8 4
16 Shivam Dube IND 237 66 158 9 11 154.9 5 13.3 6
17 Maheesh Theekshana SL 237 10 11 1 0 122.2 11 7.2 6
18 Glenn Phillips NZ 236 76 137 12 7 167.1 2 8.6 5
19 Jamie Overton ENG 235 15 30 1 2 107.1 9 6.6 5
20 Pathum Nissanka SL 233 100 208 23 6 152.9 0 - 6
21 Shadab Khan PAK 232 36 111 10 4 154.2 5 7.4 5
22 Lungi Ngidi SA 231 0 0 0 0 - 11 6.8 5
23 Dipendra Singh Airee NEP 228 58 169 13 7 144.4 2 6.8 4
24 Sam Curran ENG 226 43 125 5 7 121.4 6 8.5 6
25 Quinton de Kock SA 225 59 171 18 8 137.9 0 - 6
26 Rachin Ravindra NZ 223 59 104 8 5 148.6 6 7.7 5
27 Tim Seifert NZ 223 89 181 22 7 161.6 0 - 5
28 Sherfane Rutherford WI 221 76 169 11 12 181.7 0 - 6
29 Marco Jansen SA 220 16 18 2 1 138.5 11 9.3 5
30 Varun Chakaravarthy IND 219 1 1 0 0 25 11 7.2 6
31 Corbin Bosch SA 219 5 5 1 0 83.3 9 6.1 5
32 George Dockrell IRE 212 41 85 4 7 188.9 4 6 3
33 Blessing Muzarabani ZIM 211 0 0 0 0 0 12 7.8 5
34 Gerhard Erasmus NAM 210 18 49 3 3 136.1 7 7.5 4
35 Suryakumar Yadav IND 208 84 213 20 8 138.3 0 - 6
36 Bradley Evans ZIM 208 43 43 2 5 204.8 9 9.5 5
37 Kamindu Mendis SL 207 44 114 11 5 175.4 2 7.3 6
38 Shubham Ranjane USA 207 51 141 9 8 180.8 1 6.5 4
39 Kusal Mendis SL 204 61 197 20 1 114.5 0 - 6
40 Tilak Varma IND 200 44 151 14 7 142.5 1 5.5 6
41 Usman Tariq PAK 200 0 0 0 0 0 10 6.3 4
42 Finn Allen NZ 198 84 160 14 9 177.8 0 - 5
43 Romario Shepherd WI 197 52 80 3 8 156.9 6 8.2 4
44 Shai Hope WI 197 75 185 16 9 139.1 0 - 6
45 Rahmanullah Gurbaz AFG 196 84 141 11 8 164 0 - 4
46 Michael Leask SCO 196 22 27 2 2 150 9 7.6 4
47 Liam Dawson ENG 195 6 8 0 0 61.5 9 7.2 6
48 Gudakesh Motie WI 190 0 0 0 0 - 10 7.8 6
49 Saim Ayub PAK 187 24 70 8 4 137.3 5 7.4 5
50 Ibrahim Zadran AFG 186 95 170 15 7 142.9 0 - 4

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

PURNENDU MAJI, SRINIVAS BHOGLE
T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

