T20 World Cup: Guess Who Tops The Most Valuable Player Race?

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle present Rediff's Most Valuable Player Index of T20 World Cup 2026 after Game 48.
The Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) collapses a player's batting + bowling + fielding performance into a single run equivalent.
The formula to compute the MVP is devised to reward batsmen who score a lot of runs quickly, bowlers who take wickets at low economy rates and fielders who field the best (take a lot of catches, and participate in run outs).
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|MVPI
|Top Score
|Runs
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Games
|1
|Aiden Markram
|SA
|342
|86
|264
|31
|10
|178.4
|1
|11.3
|6
|2
|Sahibzada Farhan
|PAK
|327
|100
|283
|28
|13
|158.1
|0
|-
|5
|3
|Jason Holder
|WI
|301
|49
|104
|5
|10
|176.3
|8
|8.7
|6
|4
|Shimron Hetmyer
|WI
|291
|85
|221
|15
|17
|182.6
|0
|-
|6
|5
|Ishan Kishan
|IND
|280
|77
|214
|23
|12
|186.1
|0
|-
|6
|6
|Brian Bennett
|ZIM
|280
|97
|277
|31
|6
|135.8
|0
|8.5
|5
|7
|Ben Manenti
|ITA
|273
|60
|138
|11
|8
|179.2
|5
|7.4
|4
|8
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|AFG
|271
|40
|89
|5
|6
|171.2
|9
|8.2
|4
|9
|Will Jacks
|ENG
|266
|53
|159
|10
|11
|176.7
|5
|11
|6
|10
|Hardik Pandya
|IND
|266
|52
|155
|7
|12
|161.5
|5
|8.4
|6
|11
|Bas de Leede
|NET
|266
|72
|158
|13
|6
|139.8
|5
|7.8
|4
|12
|Harry Brook
|ENG
|257
|100
|202
|17
|8
|172.6
|0
|-
|6
|13
|Ryan Rickelton
|SA
|257
|61
|197
|17
|11
|177.5
|0
|-
|6
|14
|Dunith Wellalage
|SL
|255
|29
|70
|8
|1
|120.7
|8
|6.6
|6
|15
|Shadley Van Schalkwyk
|USA
|247
|2
|3
|0
|0
|42.9
|13
|6.8
|4
|16
|Shivam Dube
|IND
|237
|66
|158
|9
|11
|154.9
|5
|13.3
|6
|17
|Maheesh Theekshana
|SL
|237
|10
|11
|1
|0
|122.2
|11
|7.2
|6
|18
|Glenn Phillips
|NZ
|236
|76
|137
|12
|7
|167.1
|2
|8.6
|5
|19
|Jamie Overton
|ENG
|235
|15
|30
|1
|2
|107.1
|9
|6.6
|5
|20
|Pathum Nissanka
|SL
|233
|100
|208
|23
|6
|152.9
|0
|-
|6
|21
|Shadab Khan
|PAK
|232
|36
|111
|10
|4
|154.2
|5
|7.4
|5
|22
|Lungi Ngidi
|SA
|231
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|11
|6.8
|5
|23
|Dipendra Singh Airee
|NEP
|228
|58
|169
|13
|7
|144.4
|2
|6.8
|4
|24
|Sam Curran
|ENG
|226
|43
|125
|5
|7
|121.4
|6
|8.5
|6
|25
|Quinton de Kock
|SA
|225
|59
|171
|18
|8
|137.9
|0
|-
|6
|26
|Rachin Ravindra
|NZ
|223
|59
|104
|8
|5
|148.6
|6
|7.7
|5
|27
|Tim Seifert
|NZ
|223
|89
|181
|22
|7
|161.6
|0
|-
|5
|28
|Sherfane Rutherford
|WI
|221
|76
|169
|11
|12
|181.7
|0
|-
|6
|29
|Marco Jansen
|SA
|220
|16
|18
|2
|1
|138.5
|11
|9.3
|5
|30
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|IND
|219
|1
|1
|0
|0
|25
|11
|7.2
|6
|31
|Corbin Bosch
|SA
|219
|5
|5
|1
|0
|83.3
|9
|6.1
|5
|32
|George Dockrell
|IRE
|212
|41
|85
|4
|7
|188.9
|4
|6
|3
|33
|Blessing Muzarabani
|ZIM
|211
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|7.8
|5
|34
|Gerhard Erasmus
|NAM
|210
|18
|49
|3
|3
|136.1
|7
|7.5
|4
|35
|Suryakumar Yadav
|IND
|208
|84
|213
|20
|8
|138.3
|0
|-
|6
|36
|Bradley Evans
|ZIM
|208
|43
|43
|2
|5
|204.8
|9
|9.5
|5
|37
|Kamindu Mendis
|SL
|207
|44
|114
|11
|5
|175.4
|2
|7.3
|6
|38
|Shubham Ranjane
|USA
|207
|51
|141
|9
|8
|180.8
|1
|6.5
|4
|39
|Kusal Mendis
|SL
|204
|61
|197
|20
|1
|114.5
|0
|-
|6
|40
|Tilak Varma
|IND
|200
|44
|151
|14
|7
|142.5
|1
|5.5
|6
|41
|Usman Tariq
|PAK
|200
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|6.3
|4
|42
|Finn Allen
|NZ
|198
|84
|160
|14
|9
|177.8
|0
|-
|5
|43
|Romario Shepherd
|WI
|197
|52
|80
|3
|8
|156.9
|6
|8.2
|4
|44
|Shai Hope
|WI
|197
|75
|185
|16
|9
|139.1
|0
|-
|6
|45
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|AFG
|196
|84
|141
|11
|8
|164
|0
|-
|4
|46
|Michael Leask
|SCO
|196
|22
|27
|2
|2
|150
|9
|7.6
|4
|47
|Liam Dawson
|ENG
|195
|6
|8
|0
|0
|61.5
|9
|7.2
|6
|48
|Gudakesh Motie
|WI
|190
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|10
|7.8
|6
|49
|Saim Ayub
|PAK
|187
|24
|70
|8
|4
|137.3
|5
|7.4
|5
|50
|Ibrahim Zadran
|AFG
|186
|95
|170
|15
|7
|142.9
|0
|-
|4
