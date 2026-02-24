Rohit Sends Big Message Before IPL 2026

Rohit Sharma is intensifying his fitness training and setting his sights on a prominent role with the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026, aiming to contribute fully rather than as a limited Impact Player.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma has conveyed that he wants to contribute across the match in IPL 2026 instead of playing a limited role. Photograph: Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Key Points Rohit Sharma, 38, is ramping up fitness training to prepare for IPL 2026.

He aims to play a full role in the Mumbai Indians XI, not just as an Impact Player.

He wants to contribute across all aspects of the match in IPL 2026.

At 38, Rohit Sharma is sending a clear message that he is far from done. The Mumbai Indians veteran has stepped up his fitness training and has already begun preparing for IPL 2026.

The former Mumbai Indians captain has reportedly stepped up his fitness training ahead of the new season and has also reportedly made his stance clear to the Mumbai Indians management that he wants to play a full role in the XI rather than feature only as an Impact Player.

During IPL 2025, Rohit was often used purely as a batter, walking in to bat before being replaced in the field by an Impact Substitute.

Sources indicate that Rohit has conveyed that he wants to contribute across the match in IPL 2026 instead of playing a limited role.

Rohit Sharma's Performance in IPL 2025

The veteran batter showed in IPL 2025 that he still has plenty to offer as he scored 418 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate close to 150, finishing as Mumbai Indians' second-highest run-getter behind Suryakumar Yadav.

With preparations already underway, Rohit seems intent on proving that both his fitness and his batting remain match-ready ahead of IPL 2026.