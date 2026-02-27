HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IPL 2026 Opener Delayed by Two Days, RCB Venue Under Discussion

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
The IPL Governing Council will finalise the schedule amid election-related uncertainties and venue discussions around RCB’s home matches.

IPL 2026 is set to commence on March 28

IMAGE: IPL 2026 is set to commence on March 28. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season will start on March 28, two days after what the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had originally planned, according to ESPNcricinfo.

 

In December 2025, the IPL had informed all the franchises that the 2026 edition would start on March 26, but according tothe ESPNcricinfo reports, the IPL has changed the start date to March 28, with the grand finale to be played on May 31.

The report further added that the Governing Council of IPL will meet next week to finalise the schedule for the 2026 season, which is being delayed due to dates for assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu have not been announced yet.

Kolkata (in West Bengal) and Chennai (in Tamil Nadu) are the home grounds for the three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and five-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) respectively, Assam's capital Guwahati is the second venue for inaugural champion Rajasthan Royals (RR).

According to ESPNcricinfo, the IPL Governing Council is also expected to discuss where the tournament opener will be played, as it will feature defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Following the stampede during RCB's victory celebrations at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru last June, which caused 11 deaths, the Bengaluru-based franchise is involved in discussions with the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on whether RCB's seven home games could be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium or if it will be moved somewhere else.

According to the report, RCB had shortlisted a few alternate venues, including Navi Mumbai, Raipur and Pune.

 

