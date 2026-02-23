HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Australia return to SA years after Sandpaper row



February 23, 2026 20:12 IST

South Africa's cricket board has confirmed an exciting home test series schedule for the 2026/27 season, featuring highly anticipated matches against England, Australia, and Bangladesh.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points

  • South Africa will host Australia for a three-Test series starting October 9 in Durban, marking their first Test cricket in the country since 2018.
  • Bangladesh is scheduled to tour South Africa for two Tests in November, along with ODIs and Twenty20 Internationals.
  • England will play a Test series in South Africa starting December 17, including a Boxing Day Test in Pretoria and a New Year test in Cape Town.

World champions South Africa have confirmed home Test series against England, Australia and Bangladesh in their 2026/27 summer season, but a proposed Twenty20 series against the English has been postponed.

Australia's Tour of South Africa

Australia will visit South Africa for three Tests starting on October 9 in Durban, their first five-day cricket in the country since the infamous 2018 series when then captain Steve Smith admitted the side had used sandpaper to tamper with the ball.

 

They will also play tests in Gqeberha and Cape Town.

That will follow a three-match One-day International (ODI) series between the sides. 

Bangladesh and England Series

Bangladesh will tour for two Tests in Johannesburg and Pretoria in November. They will also play three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals.

England will play a Test series starting in Johannesburg on December 17, before a Boxing Day clash in Pretoria and a New Year Test in Cape Town. 

England will also play three ODIs. 

South Africa co-host the 2027 Cricket World Cup with Namibia and Zimbabwe, with that tournament scheduled for October-November next year. 

Source: REUTERS
