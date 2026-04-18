Matheesha Pathirana Set To Join KKR Squad

Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana is finally joining Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to bolster their struggling bowling attack in the ongoing IPL season.

IMAGE: KKR's Rs 18 crore buy, Matheesha Pathirana. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana is joining Kolkata Knight Riders to strengthen their bowling line-up.

Pathirana has recovered from a calf strain and cleared fitness tests to participate in the IPL.

KKR's bowling has struggled this season due to injuries and form issues, impacting their performance.

Pathirana's inclusion is expected to provide a significant boost to KKR, who are currently at the bottom of the IPL table.

Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana is finally joining Kolkata Knight Riders late on Saturday, giving a much-needed boost to the side, who are currently languishing at the bottom of the IPL table.

Having recovered from a calf strain sustained in the T20 World Cup, Pathirana has cleared the mandatory fitness test by Sri Lanka Cricket and received the no-objection certificate.

He is currently in transit and will link up with the squad ahead of their match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

However, he is unlikely to be named in the playing XI straightaway, as the team's medical team will first assess his match fitness over a couple of training sessions, said a team source.

Pathirana's Road To Recovery And KKR Debut

The slinger pacer, who was bought by KKR for Rs 18 crore at the last IPL auction, was always expected to miss the initial matches after suffering a calf strain during the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Having recovered from his injury, Pathirana was initially expected to join before their game against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Friday.

KKR's Struggle And Bowling Woes

The development comes as a big relief for KKR, who are still searching for their first win after six matches and remain at the bottom of the points table.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side has just one point so far, which came from a rain washout match against Punjab Kings.

Bowling has been a major concern for KKR even before the start of the tournament.

Impact Of Injuries On KKR's Performance

Mustafizur Rahman was unavailable for non-cricket reasons, while frontline pacers Harshit Rana and Akash Deep missed games due to injuries.

Their problems worsened with Varun Chakravarthy struggling for form, leaving them heavily dependent on Sunil Narine and the relatively inexperienced Anukul Roy in the spin department.

KKR failed to defend 220 in their opening game in Mumbai, before Sunrisers Hyderabad took their bowling to cleaners to hand them a 65-run defeat in Kolkata.

A rain washout against Punjab Kings gave them their only point before Lucknow Super Giants pulled off a thrilling win, exposing their inexperienced pace attack.

They also lost back-to-back away matches against Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in their previous outings.

KKR's expensive acquisition of Pathirana underscores the high stakes involved in securing impactful players at IPL auctions. The team's performance in upcoming matches will be closely watched to see if Pathirana's inclusion can turn their season around. Failure to qualify for the playoffs could lead to a re-evaluation of their squad composition for future seasons.