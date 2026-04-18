Lucknow Super Giants Skipper Pant Declared Fit For PBKS Clash

Lucknow Super Giants receive a boost as captain Rishabh Pant recovers from injury and is set to lead the team against Punjab Kings in their crucial IPL match.

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Rishabh Pant has recovered from a forearm injury and is fit to play for Lucknow Super Giants against Punjab Kings.

LSG bowling coach Arun is happy with the progress of young pacers like Prince Yadav.

Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan have made successful comebacks from injury.

Arun emphasises the importance of connecting with each bowler individually to cater to their specific needs.

The challenge is to keep all eight pacers match-ready and confident.

Lucknow Super Giants will be heaving a sigh of relief as their skipper and batting mainstay Rishabh Pant will be available against Punjab Kings in an important IPL away game on Sunday.

Pant was hit on the left forearm by a short ball from Josh Hazlewood and was forced to retire hurt in their previous game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He did come back to bat again but wasn't able to last long.

However Pant had been training with the team and looked it was more of a bruise and not a fracture.

"He is perfectly alright, fit enough to play tomorrow," Arun told mediapersons ahead of the PBKS game which will be played in the afternoon.

LSG's Pace Bowling Development

While Arun is happy that young pacer like Prince Yadav has come of age and bowlers like Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan have made a good comeback post injury.

"Yes, there is always room for improvement but I think we are fairly happy with the way they are performing."

"I am extremely happy with their progress and I strongly believe that coaching commences only when you connect with every individual. Because every individual is different," Arun elaborated.

Building Trust and Meeting Individual Needs

The bowling coach needs to create a relation of trust with his wards and Arun believes he has done that.

"And how quickly I connect with these bowlers is my challenge. And as far as that is concerned, I feel that I have connected well with them. And each bowler is different. So I think what they want from me for every bowler would be different. It's how I cater to their needs."

Keeping Pacers Match-Ready

For Arun, the biggest challenge is to keep each of the eight pacers match ready.

"Our biggest challenge would be to get everybody match ready. So whoever plays is confident of doing well. Your plan should be very flexible. So sometimes, it's like any other strategy. Even in war, you have this defence and attack," Arun stated.

Pant's return is a significant morale boost for Lucknow as they aim to climb the IPL standings. His form will be crucial for their chances of securing a playoff spot. Lucknow will need to manage his workload carefully to ensure he remains fit throughout the tournament.