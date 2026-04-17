Ashwin Endorses Umesh Yadav As Khaleel Replacement At CSK

Ravichandran Ashwin backs Umesh Yadav as a replacement for injured Khaleel Ahmed, who is set to miss IPL 2026 with a serious quadriceps injury.

IMAGE: R Ashwin's tweet endorsing Umesh Yadav's comeback to IPL. Photograph: Kind courtesy R Ashwin/X

Ravichandran Ashwin has backed Umesh Yadav as a suitable replacement for the injured Khaleel Ahmed in IPL 2026.

Key Points Khaleel Ahmed ruled out with a serious quadriceps injury.

Chennai Super Kings now searching for a powerplay bowling replacement.

Ravichandran Ashwin endorsed Umesh Yadav via social media.

Umesh took 16 wickets for KKR in IPL 2022 with strong economy.

Khaleel, who has been part of Chennai Super Kings’ campaign this season, has been ruled out after suffering a serious quadriceps injury during their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 14. The left-arm pacer managed two wickets in five matches but had shown promise, particularly in the powerplay.

Medical reports have revealed a Grade 2 tear along with a stretch injury to the right rectus femoris tendon and a complete tear of the muscle’s direct head, sidelining him for an estimated 10 to 12 weeks.

With CSK now searching for a reliable new-ball option, Ashwin took to social media to suggest Umesh as a replacement, citing his impressive 2022 season with KKR, where he claimed 16 wickets at an average of 21.08 and an economy of 7.06.

Umesh, a seasoned IPL campaigner with 144 wickets from 148 matches across 14 seasons, last featured in the tournament in 2024 and is currently on commentary duty. Despite recent injury setbacks, he remains a proven wicket-taker and has indicated his readiness by sharing training videos from the nets.