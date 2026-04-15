IPL 2026: KKR's Million-Dollar Problem

Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2026 campaign is faltering due to constant tactical changes, lack of role clarity, and underperforming stars, leaving them winless after five games.

IMAGE: KKR's Cameron Green was dismissed for a golden duck by CSK's Noor Ahmad on Tuesday. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

It's still early days in the Indian Premier League but two weeks into IPL 2026 and former champions Kolkata Knight Riders are yet to fire.

They only have one point after five games this season after four losses and one washed out match.

Key Points Kolkata Knight Riders are winless after five games (4 losses, 1 no result), their worst start in IPL history.

Frequent batting order changes have disrupted stability and momentum.

The core issue is role confusion caused by constant tactical tinkering.

Cameron Green has struggled with both bat and ball, raising concerns over his hefty price tag.

Rinku Singh's dip in form has weakened the finishing role.

Varun Chakravarthy and the bowling unit have lacked penetration and control.

This is the first time that KKR haven't won a game after their first 5 outings, three of those played at home, in an IPL season.

They started the season with an away loss against Mumbai Indians. After that, they were clobbered in their first home match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Their next home match against Punjab Kings was washed out due to rain after a poor start. In the next game, they lost a close match against Lucknow Super Giants on the last ball and on Tuesday, they went down by 32 runs after losing their way on a slow pitch as they failed to chase 193 against Chennai Super Kings.

KKR has a squad that boasts match-winners -- Ajinkya Rahane, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Rs 25 crore buy Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell among others. But game-after-game the momentum keeps slipping.

So what ails KKR?

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders are beseeched by a number of issues. Photograph: BCCI

KKR's season is unravelling due to role confusion caused by constant tactical tinkering.

They don't have a set combination in place yet, the batting is suspect and there is still a lot to be desired from the bowling line-up.

The KKR team management has failed to piece together a squad that screams consistency. A team that has world class players can bounce back but only when clarity is provided.

Their decisions so far have not been conducive to playing conditions. Batters have been shuffled up and down the batting order.

Against CSK, Sunil Narine was sent up the order to open, a shocking move considering he has batted at No 6 previous to Tuesday's match. He was all at sea and his struggle was cut short by Khaleel Ahmed in the 5th over. Rahane has been in good touch at the top of the order and his demotion against CSK was baffling.

The batting positions of Cameron Green and Angkrish Raghuvanshi has not been set, leading to lack of role clarity. Green was sent in at No 6 ahead of Rovman Powell, a bigger aggressor of the two.

Rahane's use of Green with the ball has been questionable. While in the previous game, Green was brought later in the innings, on Tuesday, Green was given the new ball and he was clattered for 30 runs in his two wicketless overs.

KKR's batting woes

IMAGE: Finn Allen has misfired at the top of the order. Photograph: BCCI

KKR's problems begin with ther dismal batting show.

Ajinkya Rahane (152 runs in 5 matches, including a 67 in the opener against MI), despite his struggles against spin and young Angkrish Raghuvanshi who tallies 152 runs -- hit a 50 against Sunrisers Hyderabad and then a 45 against LSG in the 5 games thus far have been the only noticeable run-getters with the bat.

The contributions from other batters have been negligeble.

Opener Finn Allen, who is expected to up the ante in the Powerplay overs, has consistently failed in the five outings so far. His 81 runs are proof of struggle, putting his team on the backfoot from the get go.

Allen came into the tournament on the back of an incredible Big Bash League (486 runs in 11 innnings, including a century and two 50s) and his match-winning performance against South Africa at the T20 World Cup. But it all seems like a distant memory now with lack of runs causing his team damage.

Cameron Green: KKR's Million Dollar Problem

Then there is the Million Dollar Problem in the misfiring Cameron Green. The big Australian all-rounder, who was bought for a whopping Rs 25.20 crore (Rs 252 million/$2.8 million), is probably facing price-tag pressure.

In the match against CSK, he went wicketless. This was his second bowling appearance this season, having previously bowled against Lucknow Super Giants, where he picked up one wicket and conceded 28 runs.

With the bat against CSK, Green walked in after Ajinkya Rahane's dismissal at 85/4, but he was bowled for a golden duck by Noor Ahmad.

Green's batting figures read: 18, 2, 4, 32*, and 0, totalling 56 runs in five innings at an average of 14. Green is searching for his rhythm and is clearly becoming a liabilty for KKR.

Rinku's season unravels

Form has deserted KKR Vice-Captain Rinku Singh who looks completely out of sync in IPL 2026.

A finisher, Rinku scored 33 off 21 balls in the opening match against Mumbai Indians, batting first. In the next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad he scored 35 off 25 in a run chase and was involved in a mix-up with Raghuvanshi that cost them the game.

Agains LSG on April 9, he was removed for 4 off 7, and his poor run continued against CSK on Tuesday, with a staggered 6 off 12.

Since the memorable match-winning knock against Gujarat Titans in 2023 where he smashed five sixes in a row, Rinku has not won KKR a single match. His powers have only waned since. Be it spin or pace, he has struggled.

In KKR's title-winning run in 2024 he tallied a mere 168 runs in 15 matches at an average of 18.69. His performance last season was only a shade better as he accumulated 206 runs in 13 matches with no century or half-century to show for. How will he justify his Rs 13 crore (Rs 130 million) tag will be seen over the next month-and-a-half.

Sunil Narine (36 runs in 4 matches) and Ramandeep Singh's form (49 runs in 5 matches, 35 of those vs CSK) have also not done KKR any good.

Chakravarthy headlines bowling concerns

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy has been a pale shadow of himself this IPL. Photograph: KKR/X

Varun Chakravarthy is still to find his groove.

His struggles continue to persist as he returned to the Playing XI. After missing two games due to a finger injury, the forced break didn't help in any way.

In his first two IPL 2026 games against Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, he went wicketless and also conceded runs at an economy rate above 10. On Tuesday against CSK he leaked 26 runs in 3 overs. He looked clueless with his line and length all over the place. He kept bowling short and gave the ball some loop as Sanju Samson, Sarfaraz Khan and Dewald Brevis took him to the cleaners.

The mystery spinner has to pull up his socks and change his mindset.

Spinner Narine (1 for 21) was very good against CSK but his inability to strike crucial blows is telling.

Pace bowler Vaibhav Arora (1 for 55 vs CSK) has given runs a plenty without much to show for in the wickets column.

What KKR need to do

IMAGE: KKR's Rs 18 crore buy, Matheesha Pathirana is expected to play their next game against Gujarat Titans. Photograph: BCCI

KKR need fewer but clearer changes.

KKR's management need to make some hard calls if they are to recover from this disastrous start.

Rahane must return to the top of the order, for he has given KKR blazing starts using the Powerplay to good effect.

Under-par Allen should be replaced by fellow Kiwi Tim Seifert, who doesn't blindly slog.

It's high time KKR bench Green and bring in a more steady batter in Rachin Ravindra, who is known to score quickly, especially at number three.

Rinku Singh should make way for someone younger. Delhi's Tejasvi Singh Dahiya with his explosive batting and sharp wicketkeeping has earned the reputation of q match-turner in the domestic circuit and should be given a go.

With Matheesha Pathirana receiving a No Objection Certificate from Sri Lanka Cricket, he could well replace a misfiring Arora in KKR's next game against Gujarat Titans on April 19.

KKR will have to correct some wrongs and have no time to waste if they want to lock in a Playoffs berth.