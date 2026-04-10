Gavaskar sees silver lining for LSG despite Pooran's struggles

Sunil Gavaskar highlighted Nicholas Pooran’s dip in form while praising LSG’s growing depth after a young Mukul Choudhary led their win over KKR.

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran struggled to get going and was dismissed for 13 off 15 balls in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

Key Points Sunil Gavaskar raised concerns over Nicholas Pooran’s poor form and confidence.

Gavaskar noted a shift from last season, when LSG depended heavily on key players.

He highlighted the confidence boost from youngsters stepping up.

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar expressed concern over Nicholas Pooran's poor form and lack of confidence but credited the Lucknow Super Giants for not depending on big-name players to win games.

On Thursday, little-known Mukul Choudhary slammed a 27-ball 54 to help LSG edge Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-ball three-wicket win in Kolkata.

"They (LSG) were in a tough spot, but sealed a miraculous win with the help of their youngsters. Mitchell Marsh didn't score much runs, Aiden Markram made only 22, Pant and Pooran also failed to get going.

"Despite their main batters struggling, LSG still rescued themselves and secured the win. Last year, they relied completely on their main players. This season, they are winning without relying on them," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

He also expressed concern over power-hitter Pooran's form, saying the West Indian cricketer "looked lost".

"What's a concern for LSG is the poor form of Nicholas Pooran. He looked out of touch against KKR and LSG moved him to the middle order because they wanted more firepower there.

"But, he looked lost. He was just swinging his bat at each ball in the hope of getting some contact with the bat but that is not the Pooran we know. LSG will have to find a way to make Pooran regain his confidence back," said Gavaskar.

Young Players Stepping Up

He said LSG's win, despite their top batters failing, also had a positive side, as they now know their young players, like Mukul Choudhary, are capable of pulling off a heist.

"Despite being at 104 for 5 after 13 overs, with all their main batters back in the dugout, they still managed to win. It gives LSG confidence. They know their fearless youngsters will come good at some point, and that belief alone can take them a long way.

"Unbelievable innings by this fearless prodigy, Mukul Choudhary. What I love about the IPL is that every day we get to see something different. Here, it is Mukul Choudhary, who stepped up and helped his side cross the finish line. This guy is a young kid who bats at number five for Rajasthan in domestic T20 cricket.

"He just comes into the IPL, plays an unbelievable innings and makes everyone talk about him. The confidence he showed and the way he executed his shots was simply amazing to watch," added Gavaskar.