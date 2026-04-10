'Our destiny is still in our hands': KKR's Powell upbeat despite slump

KKR's Rovman Powell stays positive despite a tough IPL 2026 start, backing the team to bounce back after a thrilling last-ball defeat to LSG.

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane, Rovman Powell and Rinku Singh walk off dejected after the match against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

Key Points KKR have just one point from four matches, with three defeats and one washout.

Mukul Choudhary starred with a match-winning 54 off 27 balls.

Powell admitted KKR could have adjusted bowling plans earlier, especially against Mukul.

Rovman Powell remained optimistic despite Kolkata Knight Riders' third defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, saying the team's fate is still in their own hands with several matches left in the tournament.

LSG pulled off a spectacular victory at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, defeating three-time IPL champions KKR by three wickets in a final-ball thriller. Chasing a target of 182, LSG rode on twin half-centuries from Ayush Badoni and Mukul Choudhary to clinch their second victory of the IPL 2026 season.

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Powell noted that the players are putting in the right effort and believes results will follow soon. KKR have only one point from four matches, that point coming from a washed-out match against Punjab Kings.

"Our destiny is still in our hands, we still have many games to go. Once we keep putting in the work, which the guys are doing, the results will come. Sometimes it's not entirely the result because, as you can see tonight, it was a good game of cricket. It's just a little bit unfortunate that we didn't come out on the winning side, but I think victory is coming soon once we keep on doing the right stuff," Powell told reporters.

Powell admitted that KKR could have adjusted their bowling strategy earlier, suggesting they should have shifted to a wider line sooner after noticing Mukul Choudhary dominating short deliveries. He felt this change might have helped them build pressure and restrict runs with more dot balls.

"We could have gone to a wide plan after we realised that he's (Mukul Choudhary) hitting those short deliveries. We could have gone to a wide plan, maybe a few balls earlier to see how best we could get a few dot balls in," he added.

Choudhary produced one of the standout finishes of the IPL 2026. He played a key role in his LSG's stellar victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. He slammed 54 runs off 27 balls, laced with seven sixes and two fours.