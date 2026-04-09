Is Jaiswal India's Most Dangerous T20 Batter?

It was shocking to see even good length balls disappear into the crowd and short balls being punished with a message never to bowl such deliveries to him.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an unbeaten 77 off 32 balls to lead Rajasthan Royals to victory against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, April 6, 2026. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points It is Jaiswal's confidence that has taken him to the Indian team; today, when he bats, bowlers lose their confidence.

There was a time when he slept in a tent at a maidan, fighting mosquitoes and uncertainty; today, he gives sleepless nights to bowlers, haunting them with the thud that comes off his bat after they bowl to him.

Every backlift from him reveals that dreams are meant to be lifted, and that they can soar to great heights like some of his well-timed sixes.

It was a massacre of the Mumbai Indians' bowling attack on Tuesday.

The architect of this 11-over rain-curtailed match, in which Rajasthan Royals recorded a 27-run win over Mumbai Indians in Guwahati, was Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Once again, it was the Jaiswal-Sooryavanshi breezy opening partnership of 80 runs in just 4.6 overs with ruthless authority that gave RR their third consecutive win.

Jaiswal's Dominant Performance

IMAGE: In just 5 overs, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi put on a 80-run stand for the first wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Almost every IPL match has produced a classic innings, and Jaiswal's unbeaten 77 off 32 balls, with 10 boundaries and four sixes, will stand out among the best aggressive knocks.

He was literally blazing and was unstoppable. It was shocking to see even good-length balls disappear into the crowd and short balls being punished with a message never to bowl such deliveries to him.

The MI bowlers looked like a group of men caught in a cyclone. It seemed like Jaiswal was out to create panic and forced MI to scatter their fielders.

The Rise of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed two sixes from the first three balls he faced from Mumbai Indians' premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: BCCI

With him was 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who batted as usual with no nerves or even a hint of hesitation.

Hitting Jasprit Bumrah, one of the world's finest bowlers, for a six off his first delivery revealed this young boy's confidence.

After he scored 14 runs off Bumrah's first over, which included another six, he went on to treat the other bowlers like net practice bowlers.

His bat spoke of a language far beyond his age. When he batted, one got the feeling of the future of Indian cricket in motion.

For fans who were disappointed that it would only be an 11-over match after the rain, they did not imagine they would witness a storm from these two batters.

It seemed like MI came to compete, but Rajasthan's aim was to conquer.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah has gone wicketless in three matches in IPL 2026. Photograph: BCCI

From Struggle to Stardom

Whenever Jaiswal bats, one cannot help but recall that he was once a boy who sold packets of peanuts on Chowpatty beach in Mumbai to chase his dream.

In those days, his peanuts were meant to make beachgoers happy, but today his mighty sixes and well-hit boundaries are meant to excite all IPL fans.

During his hard days earlier, Jaiswal would smile at beachgoers with the hope that they would buy his peanuts; but today, bowlers look at him with fear, hoping their deliveries escape unscathed.

There was a time when he slept in a tent at a maidan, fighting mosquitoes and uncertainty; today, he gives sleepless nights to bowlers, haunting them with the thud that comes off his bat after they bowl to him.

In those hard days, Jaiswal was eager for the coins he received from beachgoers; today, he is eager for some poor deliveries from the bowlers.

In those days, he was poor; today, he is rich with praise from anyone who watches him in full flow. In those days, he was hungry for food; today, he his hungry for runs.

Is it that every boundary he hits is meant to hit away the memories of his struggles as a child? It is Jaiswal's confidence that has taken him to the Indian team; today, when he bats, bowlers lose their confidence.

For one who has faced tougher battles, an 11-over challenge is easy. Every backlift from him reveals that dreams are meant to be lifted, and that they can soar to great heights like some of his well-timed sixes.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff